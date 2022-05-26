DUBLIN, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronically Scanned Array Market by Installation, Platform (Air, Marine, Land), Frequency Band, Type, Component, Range, Dimension, Array Geometry and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa and Latin America) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The electronically scanned array market is estimated to be USD 7.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 10.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2026.
Growth of this market can be attributed to the rise in trade of electronically scanned array, developments in the defense sector, and national security sector.
Increasing defense expenditure of emerging economies to drive the market for electronically scanned array during the forecast period
Emerging economies, such as China and India, are investing in advanced electronically scanned arrays to prepare themselves for any battle. These economies have increased their military budgets to augment their defense powers and are procuring advanced ESA-based navigation systems for air, marine, and land platforms. The growing GDP of the countries in the last decade has further helped increase their defense budgets.
High defense budgets allow economies like China and India to spend on the development of new ships and maintenance of old ships. This, in turn, increases the demand for electronically scanned arrays.
Development of Active Electronically Scanned Array radar
Active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar technology is a module containing a new generation of transceiver modules. Software-defined radio (SDR) is used for radio communication because of its high data rates. The use of AESA technology is growing rapidly because of its enhanced reliability and affordability and is expected to replace conventional electronically scanned array in the near future. This has allowed countries such as the US, Norway, the Netherlands, India, and Israel, among others, to incorporate AESA into legacy/old systems on land, sea, and airborne platforms.
Due to its resistance to electronic jamming, low interception, high reliability, and multi-mode capability, countries around the world are adding AESA radar into their military aircraft and vessels and manufacturers around the world are working to meet demand. Incorporating AESA radar into aircraft/sea/or ground platforms will remain relevant since electronic warfare is becoming more important and without AESA, modern conventional militaries are obsolete.
In February 2022, Sweden-based SAAB AB received an order for the delivery of RBS 70 NG short-range air defense systems for the Argentine Armed Forces along with RMF-200V, an AESA tactical air defense radar for threat detection at medium and short distances, which could form the core of a low-altitude anti-air battery.
4D: The fastest-growing segment of the electronically scanned array market, by Dimension.
4D electronically scanned arrays determine the range, azimuth, height, and velocity vector of the detected object. They are expensive and are hence primarily used in autonomous tactical surveillance applications that generate high-resolution target signals. Advanced economies such as the US and Germany have invested substantially to conduct multiple-level research activities in the development of these electronically scanned arrays. The North American region is the largest market for 4D electronically scanned arrays
Thales Group (France) offers a 4D electronically scanned array for surveillance and ISR. These electronically scanned arrays provide bearing, range, elevation (3D), and an in-depth analysis of a target's Doppler signature and other characteristics with a single scan. This analysis results in a superior air and surface detection, tracking, and classification of targets.
In 2019, Thales Group secured a contract to supply next-generation 4D active electronically scanned array technology to the Royal Netherlands Army. Hensoldt AG (Germany) also signed an agreement with the German government (BAAINBw) to supply its TRS-4D naval electronically scanned array.
North America: The largest contributing region in the electronically scanned array market.
The US and Canada are key countries considered for market analysis in the North American region. Defense agencies of these countries are involved in the development of technologically advanced electronically scanned arrays. Well-established and prominent manufacturers of electronically scanned arrays, such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), the Boeing Company (US), and Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), are present in this region.
Electronically scanned arrays are being increasingly used in critical missions due to their accurate targeting and friend or foe detection feature that enables armies to precisely neutralize threats to ensure the safety and security of the countries.
