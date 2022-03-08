DUBLIN, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Inductor Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Inductor Market is estimated to be USD 3.9 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.88 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6%.
The Global Inductor Market is driving due to growing innovations and development in consumer electronics driving the market's growth. Additionally, the rising trend of smart homes includes dimming lights, closing curtains, automatically lighting up, etc., and smart cities require energy-efficient require The deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure to handle different connected devices.
Also, the expansion of IoT to improve water management, waste management, and energy consumption in smart cities is increasing the demand for inductors and boosting the market's growth. On the other hand, fluctuating raw material prices such as copper, iron, ferrite, and other material required good thermal and mechanical properties. The longer lead time of inductors restricts the growth of the global inductor market.
The increasing technological adoption, such as electric vehicles 4G and 5G technology, will create potential opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period. Furthermore, there is increasing demand for wireless devices in cloud computing, low-power wide-area networks, and connected devices. Moreover, complexities arise due to the miniaturization of inductors, which may be a challenge and hampered the global inductors market's growth.
Market Segmentation
- The Global Inductor Market is segmented further based on Application Type, Inductance Type, Type, Core Type, Shield Type, Mounting Technique Type, Vertical Type, and Geography.
- By Application Type, the market is classified into Power Applications, High-Frequency Applications, and General Circuits.
- By Inductance Type, the Inductor market is classified into Fixed Inductors and Variables Inductors.
- By Type, the Inductor market is classified into Film Type, Multi-layered, Wire Wound, and Molded.
- By Core Type, the Inductor market is classified into Air Core, Ferromagnetic/Ferrite Core, and Iron Core.
- By Shield Type, the Inductor market is classified into Shielded and Unshielded.
- By Mounting Technique Type, the Inductor market is classified into Surface Mount and Through Hole.
- By Vertical Type, the Inductor market is classified into Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Military & Defence, RF & Telecommunication, Transmission & Distribution, Healthcare, and Industrial.
- By Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are ABC Taiwan Electronics Corp, Coilcraft, Inc, Delta Electronics, Inc, Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics Co Ltd, TDK Corporation, Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, YAGEO Corporation, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Innovations and Development in Consumer Electronics
4.1.2 Rising Trend of Smart Homes and Smart Cities
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices
4.2.2 Longer Lead Time of Inductors
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Wireless and Connected Devices
4.3.2 Growing Adoption of Electric Vehicles and 5G Technology
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Complexities Arise Due to Miniaturization of Inductors
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Inductor Market, By Application Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Power Applications
6.3 High-Frequency Applications
6.4 General Circuits
7 Global Inductor Market, By Inductance Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Fixed Inductors
7.3 Variables Inductors
8 Global Inductor Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Film Type
8.2.1 Thin Film
8.2.2 Thick Film
8.3 Multi-layered
8.4 Wire Wound
8.4.1 Bobbin
8.4.2 Toroidal
8.5 Molded
9 Global Inductor Market, By Core Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Air Core
9.2.1 Ceramic Core
9.2.2 Phenolic Core
9.3 Ferromagnetic/Ferrite Core
9.3.1 Soft Ferrites
9.3.2 Hard Ferrites
9.4 Iron Core
10 Global Inductor Market, By Shield Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Shielded
10.3 Unshielded
11 Global Inductor Market, By Mounting Technique Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Surface Mount
11.3 Through Hole
12 Global Inductor Market, By Vertical Type
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Automotive
12.3 Consumer Electronics
12.4 Military & Defence
12.5 RF & Telecommunication
12.6 Transmission & Distribution
12.7 Healthcare
12.8 Industrial
13 Global Inductor Market, By Geography
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Competitive Quadrant
14.2 Market Share Analysis
14.3 Strategic Initiatives
14.3.1 M&A and Investments
14.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
14.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
15 Company Profiles
15.1 ABC Taiwan Electronics Corp
15.2 AVX Corporation
15.3 Bel Fuse, Inc
15.4 Bourns, Inc
15.5 Caddell Burns Manufacturing Co, Inc
15.6 Coilcraft, Inc
15.7 Datatronic Distribution, Inc
15.8 Delta Electronics, Inc
15.9 Falco Electronics
15.10 GCi Technologies
15.11 Guangdong Fenghua Advanced Technology (Holdings) Co Ltd
15.12 Houston Transformer Company Ltd
15.14 iNRCORE, LLC
15.15 Johanson Technology, Inc
15.16 ICE Components, Inc
15.17 Laird Technologies, Inc
15.18 Littelfuse, Inc
15.19 Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd
15.20 Panasonic Corporation
15.21 SAGAMI ELEC CO LTD
15.22 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Pte Ltd
15.23 Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics Co Ltd
15.24 Shenzhen Zhenhua Fu Electronics Co Ltd
15.25 SUMIDA CORPORATION
15.26 Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd
15.27 TDK Corporation
15.28 Texas Instruments Incorporated
15.29 Token Electronics
15.30 TT Electronics Plc
15.31 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc
15.32 Wurth Elektronik Group
15.33 YAGEO Corporation
16 Appendix
