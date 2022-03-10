DUBLIN, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intravenous Solutions Market Research Report by Type, by Composition Solution, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Intravenous Solutions Market size was estimated at USD 10,709.11 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 11,621.52 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.85% to reach USD 17,820.70 million by 2026.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Intravenous Solutions to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Type, the market was studied across Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition and Total Parenteral Nutrition.
- Based on Composition Solution, the market was studied across Carbohydrates, Dextran, Heparin & Trace Element, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion, Single Dose Amino Acid Solution, and Vitamins & Minerals.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, and Washington. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Intravenous Solutions Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Intravenous Solutions Market, including Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Anhui Medipharm Co. Ltd, Axa Parenterals Ltd, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Grifols, S.A., Honeywell International Inc., ICU Medical, Inc., JW Life Science Corporation, Nymak Pharma Ltd., Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., Salius Pharma Private Limited, Schwitz Biotech, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Soxa Formulations & Research Pvt. Ltd., Terumo Corporation, Varni Corporation, and Vifor Pharma Management Ltd..
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Intravenous Solutions Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Intravenous Solutions Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Intravenous Solutions Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Intravenous Solutions Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Intravenous Solutions Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Intravenous Solutions Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Intravenous Solutions Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increase in the Incidence of Chronic and Acute Diseases such as Gastrointestinal Disorder, Cancer, and Neurological Diseases
5.1.1.2. Increasing Regulatory Approvals for Intravenous Solution Injections
5.1.1.3. Rise in Strategic Collaborations Between Manufacturers to Enhance their Product Portfolio
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High Cost of Maintenance of Fluids
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Increase in Demand for Intravenous Solutions from Developing Economies
5.1.3.2. Improvements and New Innovations in the Products for Patient Convenience
5.1.3.3. Implementation of Vitamin C Intravenous for Patients with Colorectal Cancer
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Side Effects of Intravenous Fluids
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Intravenous Solutions Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition
6.3. Total Parenteral Nutrition
7. Intravenous Solutions Market, by Composition Solution
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Carbohydrates
7.3. Dextran
7.4. Heparin & Trace Element
7.5. Parenteral Lipid Emulsion
7.6. Single Dose Amino Acid Solution
7.7. Vitamins & Minerals
8. Americas Intravenous Solutions Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States
9. Asia-Pacific Intravenous Solutions Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Taiwan
9.12. Thailand
10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Intravenous Solutions Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
12.2. Anhui Medipharm Co. Ltd
12.3. Axa Parenterals Ltd
12.4. B. Braun Melsungen AG
12.5. Baxter International Inc
12.6. Becton, Dickinson and Company
12.7. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
12.8. Grifols, S.A.
12.9. Honeywell International Inc.
12.10. ICU Medical, Inc.
12.11. JW Life Science Corporation
12.12. Nymak Pharma Ltd.
12.13. Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.
12.14. Salius Pharma Private Limited
12.15. Schwitz Biotech
12.16. Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
12.17. Soxa Formulations & Research Pvt. Ltd.
12.18. Terumo Corporation
12.19. Varni Corporation
12.20. Vifor Pharma Management Ltd.
13. Appendix
