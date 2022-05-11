DUBLIN, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Antennas Market by Component (Reflectors, Feed Horn, Feed Networks, Low Noise Block Converter (LNB)), Frequency Band (HF, VHF, UHF SHF, AND EHF), End Use (OEM and Aftermarket), Type, Application, Platform and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global military antennas market is projected to grow from USD 3.9 billion in 2021 to USD 5.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.
Based on component, reflectors segment is estimated to witness the largest share of the military antennas market from 2021 to 2026.
Based on component, reflectors segment of the military antennas market is estimated to held the dominant market share in 2021. This is due to the innovation in reflector design to decrease the assemble time. Reflectors are integrated into antenna assembly to modify the radiation pattern of the antenna so that the signal gain can be improved in target direction. Various manufacturers are focusing on improving the reflector design so that the assembly time can be decreased.
Based on type, array antenna segment is estimated to account for the fastest growth of the military antennas market from 2021 to 2026.
Based on type, array antenna segment of the military antennas market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven due to Phased-array antenna systems are used in naval and airborne platforms. In 2020, the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) (US) awarded a contract to ThinKom Solutions to test and evaluate one of the company's commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) aeronautical phased-array antenna systems as a solution for next-generation communications on the US Navy ships.
Based on platform, ground segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the military antennas market from 2021 to 2026.
Based on platform, ground segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the military antennas during the forecast period. This growth is driven due to need for on-the-walk and on-the-move SATCOM capabilities for voice and data transmission, grounds stations use SATCOM to collect and stream remote sensing satellite data to a variety of users and applications, predominantly use manpack antennas in military operations, and UGVs antennas are used to carry out ground surveillance missions. In 2021, ARLINGTON, Va. FLIR Systems won an additional USD 30.1-million contract from the US Army for sustainment efforts connected to the service's Man Transportable Robotic System Increment II (MTRS Inc. II) and Common Robotic System-Heavy (CRS-H) unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) programs.
The Asia Pacific market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2021 to 2026 in the Military antennas market
Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the Military antennas market from 2021 to 2026 in terms of market share. An increase in the instances of terror attacks in the Asia Pacific region has led countries of the region to enhance their surveillance and anti-terrorism capabilities. In addition, the increase in defense expenditures of India and China, among others, and the expansion of military commands in emerging economies have accelerated the demand for military antennas in the Asia Pacific region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Military Antennas Market
4.2 Military Antennas Market, by Frequency
4.3 Military Antennas Market, by Platform
4.4 Military Antennas Market, by Type
4.5 Military Antennas Market, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Use of Electronically Steered Phased Array Antennas
5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Military Antennas for Maritime Applications
5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Customized Communication-On-The-Move Solutions for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
5.2.1.4 Increasing Defense Budget of Emerging Countries
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Costs Associated with Development and Maintenance of Infrastructure to Support Military Antennas
5.2.2.2 Issues Associated with Poor Transmission of Signals
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Development of Ultra-Compact Communication Terminals for Advanced Ground Combat Vehicles
5.2.3.2 Demand for High Data Rate Transmission
5.2.3.3 Rise in Adoption of Unmanned Vehicles
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Electromagnetic Compatibility-Related Challenges of Satellite Antennas
5.2.4.2 System Requirements and Design Constraints
5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Military Antennas Market
5.3.1 Demand-Side Impact
5.3.1.1 Key Developments from April 2020 to November 2021
5.3.2 Supply-Side Impact
5.3.2.1 Key Developments from January 2021 to June 2021
5.4 Ranges and Scenarios
5.5 Value Chain Analysis of Military Antennas Market
5.6 Trends/Disruption Impacting Customer Business
5.6.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets of Manufacturers of Military Antennas
5.7 Military Antennas Market Ecosystem
5.8 Prominent Companies
5.9 Private and Small Enterprises
5.10 Market Ecosystem
5.11 Average Selling Price of Military Antennas
5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.13 Trade Data Statistics
5.13.1 Import Data Statistics
5.14 Export Data Statistics
5.15 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
5.16 North America
5.17 Europe
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technology Trends
6.2.1 3D Printing of Rf Equipment
6.2.2 Miniaturization of Military Antennas
6.2.3 Development of Metamaterial Antennas
6.2.4 Development of Plasma Antennas
6.2.5 Development of Active Electronically Scanned Array (Aesa)
6.3 Technology Analysis
6.4 Use Case Analysis
6.5 Use Case: In-Flight Phased Array Antenna
6.6 Impact of Megatrends
6.6.1 Development of Smart Antennas
6.7 Multi-Band, Multi-Mission (Mbmm) Antenna
6.8 Multi-Platform Anti-Jam Gps Navigation Antenna (Magna)
6.9 Hybrid Beamforming Methods
6.10 Innovations and Patent Registrations
7 Military Antennas Market, by Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Reflectors
7.2.1 Innovation in Reflector Design Decreases Assemble Time
7.3 Feed Horns
7.3.1 They are Used as a Primary Radiator to Feed a Reflector Antenna or as a Separate Antenna
7.4 Feed Networks
7.4.1 Feed Networks are Used to Reduce Blockage
7.5 Low Noise Block Converters (Lnb)
7.5.1 Increasing Usage of Lnb in Satellite Dish Antennas Will Drive this Segment
7.6 Others
8 Military Antennas Market, by Frequency Band
8.1 Introduction
8.2 High Frequency (Hf)
8.2.1 Hf Technologies are Increasingly Used in Natural Disasters and Military Applications
8.3 Very High Frequency (Vhf)
8.3.1 Vhf Band Offers Benefits During Long-Range Surveillance and Tracking
8.4 Ultra High Frequency (Uhf)
8.4.1 Uhf-Band Antennas are Used at Large in Cubesats for Communication Applications
8.5 Super High Frequency (Shf)
8.5.1 Demand for Reliable Military Satellite Communication Will Fuel Market
8.6 Extremely High Frequency (Ehf)
8.6.1 Ehf-Band Antennas are Used in Satellite Communication Application
9 Military Antennas Market, by Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Dipole Antennas
9.2.1 Demand for Omnidirectional Antennas Drive this Segment
9.3 Monopole Antennas
9.3.1 Increased Use of Antennas in Portable Radios Fuel Growth of this Segment
9.4 Array Antennas
9.4.1 Phased-Array Antenna Systems are Used in Naval and Airborne Platforms
9.5 Loop Antennas
9.5.1 Increasing Usage of Loop Antennas in Military Vehicles Propel this Segment
9.6 Aperture Antennas
9.6.1 Demand to Enhance Electronic Warfare Capabilities of Naval Platforms Will Drive this Segment
9.7 Traveling Wave Antennas
9.7.1 Increasing Demand for Airborne Radars Equipped with Traveling Wave Antennas Fuel Growth of this Segment
10 Military Antennas Market, by Platform
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Ground
10.2.1 Vehicle Antennas
10.2.1.1 Need for On-The-Walk and On-The-Move Satcom Capabilities for Voice and Data Transmission Expected to Support Market Growth
10.2.2 Base Station Antennas
10.2.2.1 Grounds Stations Use Satcom to Collect and Stream Remote Sensing Satellite Data to a Variety of Users and Applications
10.2.3 Manpack Antennas
10.2.3.1 Manpack Antennas are Predominantly Used in Military Operations
10.2.4 Handheld Antennas
10.2.4.1 Handheld Antennas are Predominantly Used in Remote and Inhospitable Environments
10.2.5 Body Worn Antennas
10.2.5.1 Increasing Usage of Body Worn Antennas in Law Enforcement Agencies Will Drive this Segment
10.2.6 Unmanned Ground Vehicle (Ugv) Antennas
10.2.6.1 Ugvs Antennas are Used to Carry Out Ground Surveillance Missions
10.3 Airborne
10.3.1 Aircraft Antennas
10.3.1.1 Development of Antennas for Ensured Connectivity Through Multiple Satellites Will Fuel this Segment
10.3.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (Uav) Antennas
10.3.2.1 Increasing Need for Small, Low-Cost, and High-Powered Antennas Deployed on Uavs to Carry Out Military Operations Drive this Segment
10.3.3 Missiles Antennas
10.3.3.1 Increase in Development of Advanced Antenna Technology for Hypersonic Applications Will Drive this Segment
10.4 Marine
10.4.1 Shipboard Antennas
10.4.1.1 Development of Ultra-High Frequency Antennas for Navy and Coast Guards Fuel this Segment
10.4.2 Submarine Antennas
10.4.2.1 Development of Next-Gen Antennas for Submarines Drive this Segment
10.4.3 Unmanned Marine Vehicle (Umv) Antennas
10.4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Real-Time Transmission of Mission Data for Military and Commercial Applications Drive Demand for Umv Antennas
11 Military Antennas Market, by Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Surveillance
11.2.1 Upgradation of Surveillance Radars for Navy Will Drive this Segment
11.3 Electronic Warfare
11.3.1 Incorporation of Effective Rf Technology in Various Electronic Equipment Used in Military Applications Increased Use of Electronic Warfare Systems
11.4 Navigation
11.4.1 Military Aircraft Rely on Navigation Antennas for Their Safe Flights
11.5 Communication
11.5.1 Modern Warfare Demands Effective Long-Range Communication Capabilities in Compact Hardware Systems That Can be Deployed Across Platforms
11.6 Satcom
11.6.1 Increasing Demand for Customized Satcom-On-The-Move Solutions Will Drive this Segment
11.7 Telemetry
11.7.1 Telemetry Enables Automatic Monitoring, Alerting, and Record-Keeping for Efficient and Safe Operations of Defense Vehicles
12 Military Antennas Market, by End-Use
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Oem
12.2.1 Increasing Upgradation of Military Antennas and Procurement of Military Vehicles Across the Globe Drive this Segment
12.3 Aftermarket
12.3.1 Upgradation of Existing Fleet of Military Vehicles Fuel Growth of this Segment
13 Regional Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Competitive Overview
14.3 Market Ranking Analysis of Key Players, 2020
14.4 Company Product Footprint Analysis
14.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
14.5.1 Star
14.5.2 Emerging Leader
14.5.3 Pervasive
14.5.4 Participant
14.6 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant
14.6.1 Progressive Company
14.6.2 Responsive Company
14.6.3 Starting Block
14.6.4 Dynamic Company
14.7 Competitive Scenario
14.7.1 Market Evaluation Framework
14.7.2 New Product Launches and Developments
14.8 Deals
15 Company Profiles: Key Players
15.1 Key Players
15.1.1 L3Harris Technologies
15.1.2 Cobham plc
15.1.3 Airbus
15.1.4 Honeywell International Inc.
15.1.5 General Dynamics Corporation
15.1.6 Rohde & Schwarz
15.1.7 Terma
15.1.8 Rami
15.1.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
15.1.10 Maxar Technologies
15.1.11 Norsat International Inc.
15.1.12 Kymeta Corporation
15.1.13 Viasat Inc.
15.1.14 Ruag International Holding Ltd.
15.1.15 Lockheed Martin Corporation
15.1.16 Aselsan A.S.
15.1.17 Ball Corporation
15.1.18 Nd Satcom
15.1.19 Thales Group
15.1.20 Gilat Satellite Networks
15.2 Other Players
15.2.1 Micro-Ant
15.2.2 Sat-Lite Technologies
15.2.2.2 Sat-Lite Technologies: Products/Services/Solutions Offered
15.2.3 Datapath, Inc.
15.2.4 Hanwha-Phasor
15.2.5 Viking Satcom Ltd.
16 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x7iw6h
