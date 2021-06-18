DUBLIN, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security Screening Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Technology (X-Ray, Metal Detection, Biometric, Spectrometry, Spectroscopy), End Use, Application (People Screening, Baggage & Cargo Screening, Vehicle Inspection), Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The security screening market is estimated to be worth USD 7.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3 %.
The global increase in terrorist attacks and illegal immigration, public gatherings fuel demand for security enhancement solutions and surge in demand for biometrics solutions in the private sector are some of the prominent factors for the growth of the security screening market globally.
The market for electromagnetic metal detection technology could grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Metal detectors are used at public places such as shopping malls where public safety is necessary. The increasing deployment of metal detectors in public and private sectors is expected to drive the growth of the electromagnetic metal detectors segment during the forecast period. Due to the increase in criminal activities, metal detectors with high operational and functional performance are required for inspecting people. Metal detectors with varying capabilities are available to serve the specific requirements of different end users
The market for transportation end-use is estimated to account for the largest share during the forecast period in the security screening market
The global rise in terrorism is the major driving factor for the security screening market. Security screening products such as metal detectors, X-ray screening systems, and biometric systems are installed on a large scale at airports, railway stations, and several other transit points. These products provide complete scanning of passengers and their belongings and help avoid illegal activities.
The security screening market in the APAC is expected to witness robust growth during 2021-2026
The market growth in APAC will mainly be driven to combat the increasing instances of terrorism, smuggling, and other unlawful activities. APAC also hosts a lot of public events, due to which the need for security screening products is expected to increase in the region. The security screening market in Europe and RoW will grow slower as compared with North America and APAC due to less stringent government regulations.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Post-COVID-19: Realistic Scenario
3.2 Post-COVID-19: Optimistic Scenario
3.3 Post-COVID-19: Pessimistic Scenario
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Security Screening Market
4.2 Security Screening Market in North America, by Technology and Country
4.3 Security Screening Market, by Technology
4.4 Security Screening Market, by End Use
4.5 Security Screening Market, by Application
4.6 Security Screening Market, by Geography
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Global Increase in Terrorist Attacks and Illegal Immigration
5.2.1.2 Public Gatherings Fuel Demand for Security Enhancement Solutions
5.2.1.3 Improvements in Security Screening at Airports
5.2.1.4 Surge in Demand for Biometrics Solutions in Private Sector
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Installation and Maintenance Costs
5.2.2.2 Privacy Concerns
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Technological Advancements in Security Screening Systems
5.2.3.2 Inclusion of Artificial Intelligence to Bring Digital Transformation in Security Applications
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Health Hazards of Full-Body Scanning
5.2.4.2 Data Security Concerns and Lack of Technical Know-How
6 Industry Trends
7 Security Screening Market, by Technology
8 Security Screening Market, by End Use
9 Security Screening Market, by Application
10 Geographic Analysis
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Share Analysis, 2020
11.3 Revenue Analysis
11.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant
11.4.1 Star
11.4.2 Pervasive
11.4.3 Emerging Leader
11.4.4 Participant
11.5 Sme Evaluation Quadrant
11.5.1 Progressive Company
11.5.2 Responsive Company
11.5.3 Dynamic Company
11.5.4 Starting Block
11.6 Competitive Situations and Trends
11.6.1 Product Launches
11.6.2 Deals
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Key Players
12.2.1 Smiths Detection
12.2.2 Osi Systems
12.2.3 Leidos
12.2.4 Thales
12.2.5 Nec
12.2.6 Flir Systems
12.2.7 Teledyne Icm
12.2.8 Bruker
12.2.9 Analogic Corporation
12.2.10 Adani Systems
12.3 Other Players
12.3.1 Nuctech
12.3.2 3Dx-Ray
12.3.3 Metrasens
12.3.4 Magal Security Systems
12.3.5 Westminster Group
12.3.6 Garett Electronics
12.3.7 Autoclear
12.3.8 Vidisco
12.3.9 Neurotechnology
12.3.10 Dermalog Identification Systems
12.3.11 Daon
12.3.12 Cognitec Systems
12.3.13 Aware
12.3.14 Stanley Black & Decker
12.3.15 Precise Biometrics
13 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wfdor7
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-security-screening-industry-is-expected-to-reach-10-1-billion-by-2026-at-a-cagr-of-6-3-from-2021--301315527.html
SOURCE Research and Markets