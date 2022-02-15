DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Thermal Printing Market (2021-2026) by Application Type, Offering Type, Printer Type, Format Type, Printing Technology Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Thermal Printing Market is estimated to be USD 35.56 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 48.22 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.28%.
The Global Thermal Printing Market is driving due to the rising adoption of automatic identification, data capture, and wireless technologies to improve productivity. The growing concerns related to anti-counterfeit and product safety drive the market's growth. Additionally, the increasing use of thermal printing as per on-demand printing applications fuels the market's growth. On the other hand, stringent printing rules and regulations and poor image quality of barcode labels restrict the market's growth.
The emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology in printing solutions will create potential opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period. Furthermore, the growing usage of thermal printing solutions in various industries such as e-commerce, healthcare, and the supply chain industry deals with RFID, smart labels, tags, and Barcode thermal printers. Moreover, heat setting in thermal barcode solutions is a challenge that may negatively affect the market.
The Global Thermal Printing Market is segmented based on Application Type, Offering Type, Printer Type, Format Type, Printing Technology Type, and Geography.
