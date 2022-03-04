DUBLIN, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Track & Trace Solutions Market Research Report by Function, by Technology, by Product, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Track & Trace Solutions Market size was estimated at USD 2,572.44 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 2,961.19 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.58% to reach USD 6,132.68 million by 2026.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Track & Trace Solutions to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Function, the market was studied across Aggregation Solutions and Serialization Solutions. The Aggregation Solutions is further studied across Bundle Aggregation, Case Aggregation, and Pallet Aggregation. The Serialization Solutions is further studied across Bottle Serialization, Carton Serialization, Data Matrix Serialization, and Label Serialization.
- Based on Technology, the market was studied across Barcode and RFID.
- Based on Product, the market was studied across Hardware, Services, and Software. The Hardware is further studied across Labeling Solutions, Monitoring & Verification Solutions, and Printing & Marking Solutions. The Services is further studied across Installation and Training & Maintenance. The Software is further studied across Bundle Tracking Software, Line Controller Software, and Plant Manager Software.
- Based on End User, the market was studied across Consumer Packaged Goods, Cosmetic Industry, Food & Beverage, Medical Device Companies, and Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Track & Trace Solutions Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Track & Trace Solutions Market, including ACG Group, Adents International, Antares Vision S.p.A., Axway Software, Domino Printing Sciences PLC, Grant-Soft Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Jekson Vision, Kevision Systems, Korber AG, Laetus GmbH, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Optel Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, SAP SE, SEA Vision Group, Siemens AG, SL Controls Ltd., Systech International, TraceLink, Inc., Uhlmann Group, and Zebra Technologies Corporation.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Track & Trace Solutions Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Track & Trace Solutions Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Track & Trace Solutions Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Track & Trace Solutions Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Track & Trace Solutions Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Track & Trace Solutions Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Track & Trace Solutions Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Focus on Brand Protection and Incidences of Packaging-Related Product Recalls
5.1.1.2. Stringent Regulations for the Implementation of Serialization
5.1.1.3. Demand from Generic and Over-the-Counter Segment and Medical Device Industry
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High Installation Costs and Time-Consuming Implementation Associated with Serialization and Aggregation
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Growing Offshore Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
5.1.3.2. New Product Launch and Technology Integrations
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Loosely Defined Common Standards for Serialization and Aggregation
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Track & Trace Solutions Market, by Function
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Aggregation Solutions
6.2.1. Bundle Aggregation
6.2.2. Case Aggregation
6.2.3. Pallet Aggregation
6.3. Serialization Solutions
6.3.1. Bottle Serialization
6.3.2. Carton Serialization
6.3.3. Data Matrix Serialization
6.3.4. Label Serialization
7. Track & Trace Solutions Market, by Technology
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Barcode
7.3. RFID
8. Track & Trace Solutions Market, by Product
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Hardware
8.2.1. Labeling Solutions
8.2.2. Monitoring & Verification Solutions
8.2.3. Printing & Marking Solutions
8.3. Services
8.3.1. Installation
8.3.2. Training & Maintenance
8.4. Software
8.4.1. Bundle Tracking Software
8.4.2. Line Controller Software
8.4.3. Plant Manager Software
9. Track & Trace Solutions Market, by End User
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Consumer Packaged Goods
9.3. Cosmetic Industry
9.4. Food & Beverage
9.5. Medical Device Companies
9.6. Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies
10. Americas Track & Trace Solutions Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific Track & Trace Solutions Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Track & Trace Solutions Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. ACG Group
14.2. Adents International
14.3. Antares Vision S.p.A.
14.4. Axway Software
14.5. Domino Printing Sciences PLC
14.6. Grant-Soft Ltd.
14.7. International Business Machines Corporation
14.8. Jekson Vision
14.9. Kevision Systems
14.10. Korber AG
14.11. Laetus GmbH
14.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
14.13. Optel Group
14.14. Robert Bosch GmbH
14.15. SAP SE
14.16. SEA Vision Group
14.17. Siemens AG
14.18. SL Controls Ltd.
14.19. Systech International
14.20. TraceLink, Inc.
14.21. Uhlmann Group
14.22. Zebra Technologies Corporation
15. Appendix
