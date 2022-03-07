DUBLIN, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Tunable Filter Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Tunable Filter Market is estimated to be USD 97.0 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 167.17 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.5%.
The Global Tunable Filter Market is driving due to increasing demand by various industries such as consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, healthcare, automotive, and others. The growing need for radar systems and advanced planes for commercial and military applications worldwide and the increasing demand for software-integrated radio communication solutions are fuelling the market's growth.
Also, the growing use of tunable filters in various consumer electronics applications such as smartphones, laptops, TVs, IoT (Internet of Things), and Connected devices for regulating the wavelength and bandwidth adjustments are driving the market's growth. On the other hand, the high capital required for the tunable filters and the short life cycle of the tunable filter solutions restrict the market's growth.
Furthermore, increasing R&D investments, deployment of 5G technology in tunable filters, and growing requirement for telematics and infotainment equipment by the automotive sector will create potential opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period. Moreover, rising technical complexities and the shrinking size of electronic devices are the challenges that may negatively affect the market's growth.
Market Segmentation
- The Global Tunable Filter Market is segmented further based on Application Type, Type, Tuning Mechanism Type, Component Type, End-Use Type, and Geography.
- By Application Type, the market is classified into Aerospace and Defence, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Smart Cities, Transportation, Mining, and TV White Spaces.
- By Type, the Tunable Filter market is classified into Band Pass Filters and Band Reject Filters.
- By Tuning Mechanism Type, the Tunable Filter market is classified into Mechanical, Electronic, and Magnetic.
- By Component Type, the Tunable Filter market is classified into Surface Acoustic Wave Filters, Varactor Diodes, MEMS Capacitors, Oscillator Filters, Digitally Tunable Capacitors, and Surface-Mount Device (SMD) Variant.
- By End-Use Type, the Tunable Filter market is classified into Handheld and Pocket Radios, Mobile Antennas, RF Amplifiers, Radar Systems, Software-Defined Radios, Avionics Communications Systems, and Test & Measurement Instruments.
- By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Analog Devices, Inc, Coleman Microwave Company, DiCon Fiberoptics, Inc, Dover Corporation, EXFO, Inc, Netcom, Inc, RF Products, Inc, Smiths Group plc, Telonic Berkeley, Inc, and The LGL Group, Inc, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
