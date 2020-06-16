LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wound Pros (https://thewoundpros.com/) today announced the introduction of a new mobile app to its wound management platform which is capable of monitoring the vital signs of patients in long-term healthcare facilities using a smartphone's camera.
The Wound Pros specializes in the treatment of chronic and non-healing wounds in patients at long-term care facilities. The company says its new app is a part of efforts aimed at helping to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in long-term healthcare facilities. This would help patients and healthcare workers alike.
According to research, long-term care facilities such as skilled nursing homes account for the majority of the cases and deaths in the U.S. The report suggests that patients and frontline healthcare workers are some of the most vulnerable to COVID-19 in the U.S. due to high occupation density and underlying COVID-19 risk factors such as hypertension and diabetes. With its new app for health and wellness monitoring, The Wound Pros aims to protect patients and healthcare providers in skilled nursing homes from contracting or spreading the virus.
Wound Pros co-founder, Dr. Christopher Otiko, explained that the new app is a high-tech solution to patient care and wound care management suitable for people of all ages. It is a contactless camera-based health and wellness monitoring app that can detect patients' vital signs such as heart rate, respiratory rate, heart rate variability (HRV), oxygen saturation, mental stress, and blood pressure (soon to be added). This revolutionary new technology is seamlessly integrated into The Wound Pros telemedicine and EHR platform, providing wound care experts with real-time access to patients' medical information.
Notably, oxygen saturation is one of the most accurate ways to detect COVID-19 in patients. By producing results with medical-grade accuracy between 10 seconds and 2 minutes, The Wound Pros platform aims to equip long-term care facilities across the country with remote vitals monitoring solutions as part of its comprehensive treatment protocol. The technology is powered by a combination of signal processing and artificial intelligence (AI) that tracks variations in patients' vital signs using only a smartphone's camera.
About The Wound Pros
The Wound Pros is an accredited supplier of Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics, Supplies (DMEPOS) and is also a Medicare Part B provider based in the United States. The company provides wound care services to long-term facilities across the country, including digital wound management, mobile vascular assessment, digital supply tracking, advanced EHR systems, and advanced wound care dressings. The Wound Pros uses a "high tech" approach incorporating AI to improve standardization and wound healing outcomes and a "high touch" approach providing human-to-human interactions for customer service and quality service delivery to its clients.
The Wound Pros is a privately held company.
