SACO, Maine, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xuron Corp. has introduced a new precision flush cutter that features a low profile cutter head to fit into tight spaces and employs bypass cutting to create square cuts without wire.
The Xuron® LX-Micro-Shear® Flush Cutter features an extremely low profile cutter head with a sharp tapered tip for reaching into tight spaces and requires much less squeezing than compression-type cutters. Ideally suited for smaller electronics and electrical tasks, it employs bypass cutting to produce a clean, square cut on soft wire up to 16 AWG (1.29 mm).
Boasting cushioned rubber hand grips and an internal Light TouchTM return spring, the Xuron® LX-Micro-Shear® Flush Cutter has precision ground high carbon steel blades. Measuring only 4.86" L and 1.70" closed between the grips, this ergonomic flush cutter can perform millions of cuts and can also be supplied with lead retainers and static control grips.
The Xuron® LX-Micro-Shear® Flush Cutter is priced at $ 17.50 (list). A complete catalog of shears, wire strippers, pliers, forming tools, tool kits, and specialty products is available online or upon request.
