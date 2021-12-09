DALLAS, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Theatro, pioneers of the world's first voice-controlled mobile platform connecting employees to resources across their enterprise, today announced that it has been named a Leader in 38 of the 52 categories in RIS News' 2022 RIS Leaderboard report. Theatro tops 14 leaderboards with a Number 1 ranking and 9 of them being with a perfect score of 5.0 as voted by Tier One and Mid-Size Retailers.
The RIS News Software LeaderBoard is an annual report ranking of the "best of the best" in retail software technology, based on votes from over 300 retailers who use the solutions. The Software LeaderBoard rankings, conducted by an independent third-party research firm, are a valuable resource for organizations that plan to implement new technology. Retailers can use the report as a guide – comparing their list of prospective software providers to the companies ranking highest in each category.
As a relative newcomer to the retail technology industry, this is only Theatro's second year for being listed on the RIS News Software LeaderBoard. Last year, Theatro was named in the top 10 in fourteen different categories while in the 2022 survey, Theatro is excited to be ranked in the top 10 in thirty-eight categories. On those 38 different leaderboards, Tier One and Mid-Size retailers voted Theatro #1 in 14 of them.
- #1 Technology Innovation
- #1 Technology Innovation by Tier One Retailers
- #1 Leader in Total Cost of Operations
- #1 Leader Recommendation
- #1 Leader in Install/Integration
- #1 Leader Overall Performance by Mid-Size Retailers
- #1 Leader in Return on Investment by Mid-Size Retailers
- #1 Leader in Cost of Operations by Mid-Size Retailers
- #1 Leader in Ease of Installation/Integration by Mid-Size Retailers
- #1 Leader in Ease of Admin/Maintenance by Tier One Retailers
- #1 Leader in Quality of Support by Mid-Size Retailers
- #1 Leader in Quality of Service by Mid-Size Retailers
- #1 Leader in Recommendation by Tier One
- #1 Leader in Recommendation Mid-Size Retailers
"Theatro shined once again with impressive movement in the LeaderBoard rankings, with a debut on the Top 20 Master List and achieving a #1 ranking and perfect 5.0 score for Technology Innovation for the second year in a row. As a smaller company in this big industry Theatro has an impressive 9 perfect 5.0 scores amongst an outstanding 38 top ten rankings." said Tim Denman, Editor in Chief RIS News and CGT."
The RIS Software LeaderBoard annual report offers a unique report perspective that objectively tracks the top software technology vendors in the retail industry, as voted by Tier One and Mid-Size Retailers. This year's research report represents a long record of principled consistency, which produces head-to-head rankings that retailers can rely on when choosing to invest in retail-specific software.
"We are ecstatic that Theatro ranked #1 for Technology Innovation for the second year in a row in addition to an impressive number of top 10 rankings in this year's RIS Software Leaderboard report", said Chris Todd, Theatro CEO. "Our inclusion in so many of the key leaderboard rankings this year is further evidence of our continued commitment to supporting our customers' digital transformation of their frontline teams. We are honored and humbled to be recognized by our customers this way."
To view the full 2022 report, along with retailer comments and analysis, visit RIS News' website. Learn more about Theatro at http://www.theatro.com
About Theatro
Theatro's heads up & hands-free solution enables enterprises to unlock the value of their frontline teams by connecting them to the people and information they need to do their jobs...all done through the power of voice! Theatro's solution enables employees in gaming, hospitality, retail, and manufacturing to provide outstanding customer experiences while driving employee productivity and operational profitability. For more information, visit http://www.theatro.com.
Media Contact
Kimberley Drobny, Theatro, 1 9726580001, kdrobny@theatro.com
Kimberley Drobny, Theatro, 9726580001, kdrobny@theatro.com
SOURCE Theatro