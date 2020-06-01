MONTCLAIR, New Jersey, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Theranica, a prescribed digital therapeutics company developing advanced electroceuticals for migraine and other pain conditions, today announced its Migraine Awareness Month $50 rebate for new Nerivio® prescriptions dispensed during June 2020. Nerivio is an FDA-authorized prescription wearable for the acute treatment of migraine. Worn on the upper arm at migraine onset, it utilizes electrical impulses controlled by a smartphone to provide people with migraine a drug-free therapy alternative.
See how Nerivio® works: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XXoWmgfXnXM
"COVID-19 has been an extremely challenging period, with people spending more time isolated and surrounded by negative news. Stress is a common migraine trigger, and we are seeing an increase in migraines during the pandemic," said Prof. Stephen Silberstein, Director of the Jefferson Headache Center at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, and Theranica medical advisory board member. "People who rely on migraine drugs are at increased risk of rebound headaches or decreased effectiveness over time. Clinical data show that certain migraine treatment devices are as effective as drugs, without the side effects. Now is an ideal time for patients who are looking for drug-free treatment or adjunctive therapy to try Nerivio."
In naming Nerivio among its "Best Inventions of 2019," Time magazine described Nerivio as electrically stimulating the body's own neural pathway for tamping down pain signals. "When they feel a migraine aura starting, patients put on the device, which is calibrated to a wavelength that addresses their pain," wrote Time. Fast Company magazine named Theranica, the developer of Nerivio, to its annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.
"Migraine Awareness Month is an ideal time to ensure treatment choices are accessible and affordable," said Scott Szymanski, president of Theranica USA. "Along with this rebate program, we are seeking insurance coverage and reimbursement to fulfill our vision of making Nerivio available as a cost-effective option for people living with migraine."
A Nerivio prescription can be obtained through any licensed healthcare provider, and also via telemedicine platforms Cove and UpScript. It is then delivered directly to the patient's home. Each Nerivio is discounted to $99 per unit with 12 treatments, or $8.25 per treatment (note: telemedicine consultation fees may apply). The Migraine Awareness Month rebate reduces the cost of Nerivio to just over $4 dollars per treatment. Following 12 treatments, Nerivio can be recycled, and the prescription can be refilled with a new device.
The rebate will be granted to all newly prescribed patients, regardless of their health insurance program, upon the completion of eight 45-minute treatments with Nerivio. Eligible patients only need to send an email to Nerivio Cares (support@Nerivio.com), requesting the rebate. Rebates must be claimed by December 31, 2020.
