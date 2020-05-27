KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, national leader in web-based documentation, reporting and communication solutions for Medicaid-funded Home and Community Based Services (HCBS), and Long Term Services and Supports (LTSS), is happy to announce a three-part series to discuss and review some of the tools from the Charting the LifeCourse Nexus™.
National Director of Business Development, Jeff Case, will serve as the moderator during this series and will have Shae Dodson (Certified Person-Centered Thinking Skills Trainer) and Jenny Turner (Senior Research Associate for UMKC Institute for Human Development) available as presenters. This three-part series is scheduled to take place at 2 pm EST on May 29th, June 5th, and June 19th. Each session will focus on a specific tool/area of the Charting the LifeCourse framework. The first session will discuss the Life Trajectories and will focus on the why and how of what a person wants for a "good life." A trajectory is a tool that has a couple of formats that one can explore and plan with in the process. Session two will focus on Integrated Supports Star, which reviews personal strengths and assets, technology, relationships, community-based supports, and eligibility specific supports. The star is a problem-solving tool that helps look at an issue and tackle it with a holistic approach of problem-solving rather than trying to solve an issue the same way every time. The integrated star is instrumental in making sure that all avenues are explored in trying to find a solution to an issue. The last session will focus on the Life Domain Vision Tool, covering topics such as Healthy Living, Safety & Security, Advocacy and Engagement, and more. The domains tool assists in looking across many areas of one's life as well as the priority of the different domains in what is desired by the individual in seeking to live a good life.
This series will focus on these different tools as well as the ability to capture this information and be able to share it in the secure transparent Therap platform. Therap provides an electronic solution for individuals, families, and organizations to share this information in a way that allows for greater collaboration and support.
Join the session from our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/therapservices/posts/10158062930243964
