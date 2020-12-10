WATERBURY, Conn., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Using TeleHealth contacts for eligible EVV services and Billing has been approved in Colorado. Therap Services promptly introduced TeleHealth into its application to support the Colorado legislation in a manner consistent with "CMS COVID - 19 General Billing Guidance – Adding Place of Service '02 – Telehealth' to Claims".

Therap believes TeleHealth services are essential for individuals receiving support within human service settings during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing access to healthcare, while decreasing the challenges and risks associated with traditional in-person medical appointments.

Therap EVV allows easy transfer of  EVV contacts to the Health First Colorado using the Sandata Data Aggregator Interface to transfer records with the Medicaid requirements of:

  1. Type of service performed
  2. Individual receiving the service
  3. Date of the service
  4. Location of service delivery
  5. Staff providing the service
  6. Time the service begins/ends

Therap's Documentation System is a comprehensive solution that manages an individual's data from application, to service planning to service delivery tracking, including an EVV solution with  a seamless upload to the Colorado data aggregator. Developing a secure and easy to use system can be a daunting task. However, with Therap's Commercial Off The Shelf (COTS) and Software as a Service (SaaS) solution, potential and existing Therap users can begin implementation of the full system or adding the EVV interface to an existing system. In addition to a fully functioning documentation system, Therap provides training and support as a bundle with the software. Therap's EVV solution  can be utilized using mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, with Therap's Android or iOS apps. There are a multitude of ways that staff can complete primary check-in and check-out for EVV compliance via the web, mobile application (Android and iOS), offline application, Interactive Voice Response (IVR) and Fixed Visit Verification (FVV). Module features also include built-in scheduling or slot management, self-check in options, and reporting tools.

Please note: many states may have a version of TeleHealth. Contact your Therap representative at https://www.therapservices.net/contact/ with questions about TeleHealth in your state or to request a demonstration of EVV.

About Therap
Therap's HIPAA-compliant Electronic Visit Verification software is widely used in Long Term Services and Supports settings, including intellectual and developmental disabilities, aging, and home health for documentation, communication and reporting.

Source: https://www.therapservices.net/electronic-visit-verification/

 

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.