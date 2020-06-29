WATERBURY, Conn., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap is happy to announce the addition of the Secure Communications (SComm) on its mobile applications platform for iOS and Android devices. This HIPAA-compliant secure messaging module has a user-friendly interface which streamlines the communication process by enabling users to effortlessly share information through a secure system, on the go which makes it favorable for working in remote locations.
Therap's Mobile SComm module enables the exchange of information among users in an agency or across different agencies, in a secure and HIPAA-compliant manner. Users can communicate with other Therap users or a group of agency staff in order to efficiently share information for administrative, personal or individual care related issues. SComm messages aid users with communication related to services as well as the operations within the agency, for example, in communicating agency wide meeting announcements. Therap's SComm feature is incorporated with role-based access control mechanisms that ensure protection of personal health information (Protected Health Information, PHI). Users receive selective access based on the privileges assigned by their agencies in order to facilitate PHI exchange only between staff that have been assigned the privileges.
The new SComm mobile app tool allows users to compose both General and Individual Care type SComm messages. The General Message type is for composing messages not specific to individuals. The Individual Care message type is for composing messages which contain individual specific information. This module also offers a flexible recipient selection scheme that allows users to select multiple recipients based on user names, or a combination of super roles and programs. Staff using this module can receive notifications via email or text for high priority communications, with such messages restricting any PHI until the user is securely logged in. Users have the convenience of searching for SComm messages using regular search and advanced search functionalities. SComm mobile users can configure their SComm settings as per their preferences.
About Therap
Therap's HIPAA, FERPA, ARRA and HITECH-compliant LTSS software applications are used in I/DD provider settings for documentation, communication and reporting.
Learn more at https://help.therapservices.net/app/mobile-applications