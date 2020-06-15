WATERBURY, Conn., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, national leader in HIPAA-compliant web-based documentation, reporting, communication and electronic billing solutions for Medicaid-funded Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) and broader Long Term Services and Supports (LTSS), is pleased to announce an ongoing three-part series being hosted on Facebook Live to discuss tools from Charting the LifeCourse Nexus™. The upcoming final session of the three-part series is scheduled to be hosted on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM (EST) to review the Life Domains tool. This final session will be presented by Therap's Certified Person-Centered Thinking Specialist, Ishya "Shae" Dotson. She will be accompanied by the guest speaker, Jenny Turner who is the Senior Research Associate for UMKC Institute for Human Development and Charting the LifeCourse Nexus. The National Director of Therap's Business Development, Jeff Case, will fulfill his role as the moderator during this session.
The first session of the three-part series focused on the Life Trajectory tool which allows users to record an individual's past and future life experiences in order to plan their life trajectory. The second session focused on the problem-solving Integrated Supports Star tool which allows users to review personal strengths and relationships, assets, technology, community-based supports as well as eligibility specific supports. This is an imperative tool for looking at an issue with a holistic view and tackling the identified issue with a comprehensive approach rather than a common approach. The upcoming final session will feature the Life Domain Vision tool covering important topics such as Healthy Living, Safety & Security, Advocacy and Engagement, and more.
Therap has taken the initiative to host this informative three-part series in order to showcase the beneficial impacts of these different tools of the Charting the LifeCourse framework while being able to capture this information so that it can be shared in the secure transparent Therap platform. Therap provides an electronic solution for individuals, families and organizations to share this information in a manner that results in greater collaboration and support.
Join the session from our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/therapservices/
Learn more at www.therapservices.net