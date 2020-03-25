BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapy Brands, a leading provider of telehealth and software solutions for mental and behavioral practices, today announced an astronomical jump in usage of its telehealth services, with more than 4,300 percent more engagement than the week prior.
"The staggering uptick in interest and enrollments regarding our telehealth services is encouraging because it means that people are heeding expert advice to stay home and help 'flatten the curve' of community coronavirus spread, while still receiving the much-needed care of their provider through virtual sessions," said Kimberly O'Loughlin, CEO of Therapy Brands.
At the forefront of advancing telehealth options, Therapy Brands continues to help therapy providers maintain quality of care standards for their patients while ensuring providers' business continuity, even as the COVID-19 illness increasingly impacts the global community.
One of the company's flagship solutions, thera-LINK, is a leader in telehealth services with a secure, easy-to-use video platform that is HIPAA-compliant, allowing therapists to continue seeing patients during a time when social distancing is encouraged. Therapy Brands is making it easier for providers to implement this service by bundling and integrating it with its other existing technology solutions or as a standalone solution. The company also tailors integrated telehealth and therapy solutions by provider size, including My Clients Plus for small practices, TheraNest for small- to medium-sized offices, and ShareNote for medium- to large-sized firms.
"TheraNest saved my business this week," said Erica Hubbard of Erica H Therapy, LLC. "None of my clients even flinched in going from zero to 100 percent telehealth sessions. And I'm now getting referrals for online sessions."
Carol Park, LPC, RD, LD, CEDRD, telehealth expert and founder of thera-LINK, commented: "We are in unprecedented times and the uncertainty of it all is increasing everyone's anxiety, so imagine those who are predisposed to anxiety. Every client I've seen over the past week wants to talk about this pandemic and its impact on their lives. Having the ability to hold online sessions, which provides an extra layer of safety for their well-being, is an ideal solution and allows me, as a therapist, to stay connected to them during this difficult time."
The Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, signed into law just a few weeks ago, waives select Medicare restrictions and requirements regarding telehealth services, including the mandate that individuals live a certain distance from their provider. These measures will not only help contain the virus, as intended, but will benefit some of the most vulnerable recipients by extending access to much-needed care without interruption.
To support practices newly adopting telehealth, Therapy Brands offers training and other solutions that can ease the burden on a practice. These services include credit card processing and billing, which can help providers protect their operations continuity even during an uncertain business climate. Credit card payments with real-time, seamless processing is faster than paper checks and is a time-saver to accompany telehealth sessions. Billing solutions streamline the insurance process for speedier reimbursements and higher claim acceptance rates to maximize revenue cycle management.
O'Loughlin added: "We've shifted our resources to align with our customers' new needs in this evolving landscape. This includes ramping our telehealth and revenue cycle services, offering bundled telehealth solutions, and working across the country to contact local payers to help identify telehealth coverage for our customers, while managing their technology and administrative needs so they can focus on providing a premier standard of care."
