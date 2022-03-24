EUGENE, Ore., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The digital accessibility industry has received a growing amount of attention and recognition, especially over the past 2 years during the pandemic. As more and more companies start to understand that digital accessibility isn't an optional, "nice-to-have" site feature, they're integrating accessibility into their next-gen websites and software apps.
For agencies and in-house web design and dev teams that work to achieve their digital accessibility goals, having the right tools and software for the job is more important than ever.
That's exactly why ABILITY created the A11y Toolbox – and if you're a digital agency that performs accessibility work, you won't want to miss out.
The A11y Toolbox ("a11y" is a numeronym that stands for "accessibility," but it can also be pronounced like the word "ally") is a hybrid solution that functions not only as a management platform to help your team keep track of various accessibility audits and projects, but also as a literal "toolbox" of tools. Together, the tools support the identification and reporting of accessibility issues as well as the remediation process.
But why should the A11y Toolbox be considered game-changing?
It is the first and only suite of tools specifically designed for digital agencies that perform accessibility work – accessibility auditing, remediation, and even the creation of digital accessibility components for websites and applications.
It also isn't just a time-saving software for simply one type of job or position; the A11y Toolbox is an inclusive, all-in-one digital accessibility project management platform fit for your entire agency, from accessibility auditors to project managers to sales executives to web designers.
If your team designs, builds, or audits websites and apps, the toolbox will prove invaluable.
While there are individual tools out there that may perform separate or similar functions, the A11y Toolbox's variety of tools are all hosted on one platform. And since the Toolbox is a browser-based software, you can access your account from anywhere. Users will no longer need multiple accounts for multiple tools; a single A11y Toolbox account gives users access to a variety of tools that allow them to save their tests and projects as they go.
"Web accessibility is now an integral part of the web design and development process," said Shaylor Murray, Founder of ABILITY. "And we're here to empower the professionals who build the internet."
The A11y Toolbox layout and setup has an intuitive hierarchy: you can create clients and associate different assets with them, like a website or application. Users are then able to create projects under that client and deploy various tools to test and record an asset's level of accessibility conformance, in accordance with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines. The main tools in the A11y Toolbox include a WCAG Audit, a Media Audit, and a Color Swatch Analysis, each with a large subset of customizable options and functionality.
With the A11y Toolbox, you can:
- Audit and track issues manually
- Run automated accessibility audits
- Compare and import audit issues
- Assign specific projects to team members
- Analyze all kinds of assets including color contrast
- Create color blindness reports
- Manage entire projects and multiple audits through a client's lifecycle
- Collaborate with easy team and client management
- Track measurable results over time
- Download your reports to easily share with clients
- and more.
The A11y Toolbox is the all-inclusive platform that will help you accomplish your accessibility goals and meet WCAG conformance/legal compliance standards, and it's set to release to the public on March 31st — just under a week away. You can currently pre-register for the toolbox here. Users will have several tiered account choices available at the official launch including a feature rich free-forever tier that includes all three primary tools.
