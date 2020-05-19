DUBLIN, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermal Scanners - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Thermal Scanners market accounted for $3.47 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $7.93 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors such as rising defense expenditure and technological advancements are driving the market growth in the forecast period. However, restrictions imposed on the export of thermal imaging products is the limiting factor for the growth of the market.
By technology, the uncooled segment is likely to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it has wide applications in a variety of end user industries owing to their ability to function in all types of climate. On the basis of geography, Europe is anticipated to hold considerable market share due to the presence of a number of key players in the region who actively engage in developing innovative products.
Some of the key players in Thermal Scanners Market include AMETEK Land, Axis Communications Ab, COX, C-THERMAL, FLIR Systems, Inc, Fluke Corporation, HGH Infrared Systems, Infratec GmbH, L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, Inc, Leonardo S.P.A., Opgal, Optotherm, Inc., Thermoteknix Systems Ltd., Tonbo Imaging and Xenics.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Thermal Scanners Market, By Wavelength
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR)
5.3 Short-wave Infrared (SWIR)
5.4 Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR)
6 Global Thermal Scanners Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Uncooled
6.3 Cooled
7 Global Thermal Scanners Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Handheld/Portable Camera
7.3 Fixed/Mounted Cores
7.4 Scopes & Vision Goggles
8 Global Thermal Scanners Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Detection & Measurement
8.3 Security & Surveillance
8.3.1 Key Infrastructure Monitoring
8.3.2 Ports and Wharfs Monitoring
8.3.3 City Monitoring
8.3.4 Border & Coastal Surveillance
8.4 Thermography
8.4.1 Inspection & Quarantine
8.4.2 Process Industry
8.4.3 Building Inspection
8.4.4 Discrete Industry
8.4.5 Medical Diagnosis
8.5 Search & Rescue
8.5.1 Maritime Rescue
8.5.2 Firefighting and First Response
8.5.3 Law Enforcement
8.5.4 Forest Protection
9 Global Thermal Scanners Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Industrial
9.3 Oil & Gas
9.4 Healthcare & Life Sciences
9.5 Aerospace & Defense
9.6 Commercial
9.7 Automotive
10 Global Thermal Scanners Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.5 South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 AMETEK Land
12.2 Axis Communications AB
12.3 Seek Thermal Inc.
12.4 C-THERMAL
12.5 FLIR Systems, Inc
12.6 Fluke Corporation
12.7 HGH Infrared Systems
12.8 Infratec GmbH
12.9 L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, Inc
12.10 Leonardo S.p.A.
12.11 Opgal
12.12 Optotherm, Inc.
12.13 Thermoteknix Systems Ltd.
12.14 Tonbo Imaging
12.15 Xenics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l6vxke
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716