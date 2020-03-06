NEW YORK, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Thermal scanners market is expected to grow at CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2025.
The global thermal scanners market size is estimated to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2020 to USD 6.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.6%. Increasing adoption of thermal scanners at airports for the screening of humans infected with coronavirus is one of the key factors fueling the growth of this market.
Uncooled technology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Among technology, the market for uncooled technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Thermal scanners based on uncooled technology are used widely in different verticals such as aerospace & defense, industrial, commercial, and others due to their ability to work in all weather conditions.
Also, they cost low and are less subjected to restrictions compared to cooled thermal products. Moreover, they have long operation life as well as require less maintenance.
Market for SWIR wavelength is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Among wavelengths, the market for SWIR wavelength is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to its ability to serve numerous applications such as high-temperature thermography, moisture detection, spectroscopy, security and surveillance, semiconductor inspection, and scientific research.
Thermography application of thermal scanners is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The thermography application of the thermal scanners is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The growth is attributed to the rising adoption of thermal scanners for a thermal audit of machines and equipment in the manufacturing industry.
This helps to avoid operational shutdown and aid companies to save money by detecting the fault at the infancy stage. Moreover, the thermal audit does not cause any damage to the machines and equipment.
Commercial vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The market for the commercial vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The growth is attributed to the rising adoption of thermography due to their several benefits, such as instant detection of injuries or blockages with high definition image quality and low cost.
Moreover, thermal scanning solutions are a reliable tool for medical assessment and diagnosis of various illnesses and diseases such as fever, headache, allergy, and different types of cancer in humans and animals.
Europe to held second-largest share of thermal scanners market during in 2019.
Europe is the second-largest market for thermal scanners, owing to the presence of lucrative automotive, healthcare, and industrial & manufacturing verticals in the region. Moreover, Europe is home to a large number of players in the thermal scanners market, such as Axis Communications AB (Sweden) and Thermoteknix Systems Ltd. (UK). They are considered as a trendsetter in this market as they develop innovative thermal scanning products, used in commercial, security and surveillance, as well as monitoring and inspection application areas.
Research coverage
This report offers detailed insights into the thermal scanners market based on technology, wavelength, type, application, vertical, and region.Based on technology, the thermal scanners market has been segmented into uncooled and cooled.
Based on wavelength, the market has been divided into long-wave infrared (LWIR), mid-wave infrared (MWIR), and short-wave infrared (SWIR).Based on type, the thermal scanners market is segmented into fixed and portable.
Based on the application, the thermal scanners market has been classified into thermography, security and surveillance, search and rescue.Based on vertical, the market is segmented into industrial, commercial, aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare and life sciences, oil & gas.
The market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).
1. This report segments the thermal scanners market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the overall size of the market, as well as its segments and subsegments.
2. The report is expected to help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information about key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
3. This report aims at helping stakeholders in obtaining an improved understanding of their competitors and gaining insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem of the market, as well as growth strategies such as product launches and developments, expansions, partnerships, agreements, contracts, and mergers & acquisitions adopted by major market players.
