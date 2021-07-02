LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thermex-Thermatron Systems ("Thermex") reinforces its role as the leader in the industrial radio frequency (RF) and microwave (MW) technology industry with the launch of an innovative new website. For over 80 years, Thermex-Thermatron has built a global reputation on expertise in manufacturing RF welding and sealing equipment, industrial microwave systems, as well as industrial presses. Thermex requested a redesign from Hatfield Media that would showcase its products and modernize the feel of the site, further strengthening the company's worldwide reach to prominent customers.
Recently, Thermex-Thermatron acquired Jacksonville, Florida-based JTE Machines, a cutting-edge engineering, design, and automation firm for RF in addition to other forms of material sealing. Thermex-Thermatron is also now a North American and Latin American distributor for FIAB Traveling Welders, which are heavily used in the industrial fabric industry, and European-based Oteman, a leader in industrial advanced cutting systems also used in the textile industry.
A refreshed digital presence aligns with Thermex's accelerating business growth. Dedicated to serving notable manufacturers throughout the medical, aerospace, and automotive sectors, Thermex sought out a modern update to their original layout to improve the overall user experience.
Because Thermex caters to various industries, it was important for the redesign to display key product information and technical specifications in an easy-to-navigate and accessible way. Thermex was seeking enhanced speed and performance along with a clear side menu bar, where users can readily explore the company's breadth of products and parts. With a sleek site built to be expandable and intuitive, Thermex's redesign will allow the company to feature its valuable new acquired products.
President and CEO, Ray Lund, was quite pleased with the launch of the site saying, "I appreciate the design as much as the speed of our new website which will enable our customers and potential customers to find us efficiently and see our equipment presented attractively. Hatfield did a great job."
About Thermex-Thermatron Systems
For over 80 years, Thermex-Thermatron Systems remains a trusted developer and manufacturer of Industrial RF, Industrial Microwave, and Industrial Presses, and a distributor for Traveling Welders, and Advanced Cutting Systems. The company also provides extensive services to help manufacturers throughout the world get the most from microwave, radio frequency, and thermal technology. Please visit our website for more information at Thermex-Thermatron.com.
