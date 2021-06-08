BOSTON and LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Techstars, today announced Thermexit™ as one of only 10 companies selected for the Techstars Space Accelerator class of 2021. This three-month program focuses on the next generation of commercial space technology companies and related frontier technologies.
The accelerator fosters founders' success by providing fundraising opportunities, access to a network of industry experts, and support from mentors in commercial, civil, and government roles in various industries.
Thermexit™ will meet with around 100 mentors to work through product development, fundraising, technology, marketing, market-fit, and more. They will iterate and execute on the business plan to gain traction, hit milestones, and obtain investment to support growth.
"We are thrilled to be included in the prestigious Techstars Space Accelerator program alongside such innovative companies," said Katie Willgoos, CEO of Thermexit™. "We're excited to accelerate the commercialization and adoption of our industry-leading advanced materials."
"Founders building the next big thing in space are bright, determined, and deeply engaged in our ecosystem. Their goal is to make an impact and do well by doing good," said Dr. Jonathan Fentzke, Techstars Managing Director.
About Thermexit™
Thermexit™ is a line of high-end thermal interface gap filler pads. Thermexit's™ gap fillers are a non-reactive, non-silicon, no cure system featuring high thermal conductivity and high thermal stability. Thermexit™ produces 2 novel product lines, a High Performance TIM Gap Filler and an Electrically Insulating TIM Gap Filler. Thermexit™ technology is derived from years of government funded research and development in advanced materials including the application of carbon nanotubes in electrochemical systems as well as dispersion, compounding and coating process for composite nanotubes and other carbons. http://thermexit.com
About Techstars
The Techstars worldwide network helps entrepreneurs succeed. Founded in 2006, Techstars began with three simple ideas—entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone, collaboration drives innovation, and great ideas can come from anywhere. Now we are on a mission to enable every person on the planet to contribute to, and benefit from, the success of entrepreneurs. In addition to operating accelerator programs and venture capital funds, we do this by connecting startups, investors, corporations, and cities to help build thriving startup communities. Techstars has invested in more than 2,500 companies with a combined market cap of more than $209B. http://www.techstars.com
