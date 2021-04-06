WALTHAM, Mass., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific to hold "Oncomine World 2021" virtually on April 29th, 2021, on the LabRoots platform. It is a chance to learn about the Ion Torrent Genexus NGS System in solid and hematologic tumor clinical research.
Thermo Fisher Scientific's "Oncomine World 2021" will offer:
- Dozens of on-demand educational presentations from our 2020 meetings
- Demonstrations of the Ion Torrent Genexus System, recorded from a Thermo Fisher Scientific lab
- The latest NGS research from Thermo Fisher Scientific with new posters in the Poster Hall
- New content in the Precision Oncology Hall, with all about why and how genomic profiling for precision oncology should be done in-house, locally and close to patients
Thousands of professionals will be brought together for Thermo Fisher Scientific's inaugural, virtual next-generation sequencing (NGS) education meetings at this year's event.
Earn CE credits from on-demand or live presentations and explore the virtual laboratories to learn about the new world of easy and fast NGS – the Genexus System.
To register for the event, and view the agenda and speakers, click here.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific:
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit http://www.thermofisher.com.
About LabRoots:
LabRoots is the leading scientific social networking website, offering top scientific trending news and premier educational virtual events and webinars. Contributing to the advancement of science through content sharing capabilities, LabRoots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Not registered yet as a LabRoots user? Click here to sign up for free.
Media Contact
Lynn Brainard, LabRoots, Inc., 714-771-4397, lynn.brainard@labroots.com
SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific