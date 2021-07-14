TAMPA, Fla., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thermo Credit LLC has entered into an agreement with ASC Partners to provide a rapid access credit facility. The $250,000 factoring facility has been created for ASC Partners to continue growth of other business interests.
"ASC Partners approached ThermoCredit about a creating a credit facility to help fund other business opportunities and we were only too happy to be their finance company of choice," said Seth Block, ThermoCredit's Executive Vice President. "Clients like ASC Partners are the kinds of companies ThermoCredit works with every day. ThermoCredit is about funding our client's business roadmap so they can meet their financial goals."
Neil Maslansky of ASC Partners stated, "Selecting ThermoCredit was not a difficult choice for us. The company has been easy to work with and their approval process was quick compared to other lenders. This additional line of credit will give us a little extra financial agility for the right opportunities and provide support to our other business interests. ThermoCredit met our financial needs and we are very happy with the results."
Since 2002 Thermo Credit has provided funding for hundreds of businesses in the Communications and Technology industries. As a privately held funding company, ThermoCredit has access to significant funding resources and has provided over $1,000,000,000 worth of capital to companies with growth plans. Our team is comprised of people who come from a range of financial backgrounds, including tier one investment banking houses, business founders, and credit analysts. Thermo Credit is not a bank or venture capital. We are a lender providing financial support to your business while you keep control. ThermoCredit helps remove the roadblocks on your roadmap to success.
About Thermo Credit, LLC
Thermo Credit is a privately held funding company providing financial solutions in the form of asset based loans, accounts receivable financing, factoring services, and more. Since 2002, ThermoCredit has provided over $1,000,000,000 in financing to hundreds of companies seeking alternatives to conventional banking. Financial liquidity options to growing companies, while allowing ownership to retain equity is the cornerstone of ThermoCredit's business focus. For more information, visit http://www.thermocredit.com or contact Seth Block at 504-975-8599. Press and media inquiries can be directed to David Goldstone of The Small Marketing Agency at 321-689-3335 or dgoldstone@hotmail.com
About ASC Partners
ASC Partners is a privately held holding company for a variety of assets. For more information, contact Neil Maslansky at 202-664-4009.
