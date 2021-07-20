TAMPA, Fla., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ThermoCredit LLC today announced Executive Vice-President Seth Block will be moderating a panel with The MPC Digital Commerce Event (MPC) (http://www.mobilepaymentconference.com) titled "Why Banks Must Embrace a Smarter Bill Payment Experience." MPC takes place August 17th – 19th. The conference is virtual for 2021 and free with advance registrations.
"When I was approached to moderate at MPC, I knew this would be a terrific forum because the bill payment experience is a big issue in today's marketplace. As an alternative funding source to banks, I deal with clients everyday who face customer payment issues stemming from antiquated or poorly developed user experiences," says Seth Block of ThermoCredit. "The banking industry is facing tough competition from online and mobile payment platforms and if they don't take a more proactive approach, their lack of action will undoubtedly be a costly mistake."
Marla Ellerman, founder of MPC commented, "The addition of Seth Block as a moderator is a terrific addition to MPC. I've known Seth for years and he is one of the most well informed and dynamic leaders in the world of finance. He brings a wealth of experience to the panel and will undoubtedly facilitate exceptional and worthwhile conversation. Seth's panel is not to be missed."
Launched in 2009 as the Mobile Payments Conference, MPC Digital Commerce Event has evolved its annual show into an always-on networking platform. Leading edge content, video, webinars and workshops illuminate emerging trends and technologies across the digital commerce ecosystem. Today's MPC platform brings together innovators who are shaping the future of commerce. Learn, engage and network with experts in emerging payments, blockchain, digital currencies, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, rewards and loyalty and customer experience. MPC Digital Commerce Event, where digital commerce and technology meet, is where payment professionals meet.
Since 2002 Thermo Credit has provided funding for hundreds of businesses in the Communications and Technology industries. As a privately held funding company, ThermoCredit has access to significant funding resources and has provided over $1,000,000,000 worth of capital to companies with growth plans. Our team is comprised of people who come from a range of finance backgrounds, including tier one investment banking houses, business founders, and credit analysts. ThermoCredit is not a bank or venture capital. We are lender providing financial support to your business while you keep control. ThermoCredit helps remove the roadblocks on your roadmap to success.
About Thermo Credit, LLC
Thermo Credit is a privately held funding company providing financial solutions in the form of asset based loans, accounts receivable financing, factoring services, and more. Since 2002, ThermoCredit has provided over $1,000,000,000 in financing to hundreds of companies seeking alternatives to conventional banking. Financial liquidity options to growing companies, while allowing ownership to retain equity is the cornerstone of ThermoCredit's business focus. For more information, visit http://www.thermocredit.com or contact Seth Block at 504-975-8599.
ABOUT MPC DIGITAL COMMERCE EVENT
MPC Digital Commerce Event is the premier annual conference and exhibition on the future of alternative payments worldwide. MPC is known for bringing together thought leaders, innovators and decision-makers from financial, technology, government, retail, marketing, and mobile industries to discuss the evolution of the payments industry. Attendees benefit from access to the world's foremost experts in emerging payments and commerce, blockchain and digital currencies, cybersecurity and consumer privacy, customer experience and loyalty, and customer engagement and marketing.
ABOUT MPC21 VIRTUAL
MPC21 Virtual, which marks the 11th year of the Digital Commerce Event, is set for August 17-19, 2021. This year's theme, "Where Digital Commerce & Technology Meet," will focus on the current and future applications of alternative payment technologies in established economies and emerging markets. For more information, visit https://mobilepaymentconference.com/.
Media Contact
David Goldstone, The Small Marketing Agency, +1 (321) 689-3335, dgoldstone@hotmail.com
SOURCE ThermoCredit