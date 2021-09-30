NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Search engines were the starting point for 68% of online purchases made in 2021. Complementing that fact, 61% of expert B2B marketers state that well developed SEO and its consequent organic traffic, is the main lead generator for businesses today. Specialized, tried and tested tools recommended by experts below, make SEO significantly easier.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, leveraged its 10,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – to help enterprises find out what are the best SEO tools to get more visibility on search engines.
1) SEMRUSH IS VERSATILE AND WORTH THE COST
According to Tom Jauncey, founder and director of Nautilus Marketing, Semrush provides keyword tracking, competitor analysis and more.
"Semrush is one of our favorites & we use it for all of our SEO clients," said Jauncey. It allows us to track keyword rankings, assess competitors websites and backlinks as well as searching for PPC campaigns that our competitors are running. It is expensive but worth every penny!"
2) KWFINDER HELPS CURATION THROUGH SEARCH METHOD UNDERSTANDING
According to Chris Amos, CEO of No Boundaries Marketing Group, KWFinder helps understand how people search for specific subjects or keywords.
"One of our more utilized 3rd party SEO tools is KWFinder.com," said Amos. "This tool allows us to better understand how people are searching for a particular subject or keyword group which in turn helps us to understand how to better curate engaging content on a website."
3) INLINKS.NET HELPS FIND GREAT TOPICS TO WRITE ABOUT
Jerusalem Fonseca, senior SEO and content manager at Foxxr Digital Marketing, InLinks.net helps identify writing topics and internal linking as well.
"My favorite SEO tool is InLinks.net," said Fonseca. "By far, it's the best content optimization platform we have ever used. It helps us find great topics to write about, and made our internal linking work like a charm. It's the best tool to use if you want Google to love you more."
4) SCREAMING FROG AUTOMATES SITE AUDITS
According to Justin Staples, principal of marketing in JS Interactive, Screaming Frog reduces the intense labor of manual checking through diagnostics, indexation and more.
"When it comes to on-site diagnostics, sitemaps, indexation, and more, Screaming Frog offers an advanced site audit solution that crawls websites, both large and small," said Staples. "This robust, sophisticated tool minimizes the intensive labor that comes with manually checking technical on-page details. I strongly recommend this for any SEO agency. If you're not quite ready to commit to a paid plan, Screaming Frog offers a free version. Give it a go, you won't be disappointed."
5) AHREFS PROVIDES LEVERAGE THROUGH COMPETITOR INSIGHT
Deb Wallace, CEO of Tulumi, says Ahrefs provides great insights into competitors through thorough site audit reports.
"My favorite SEO tool is Ahrefs," said Wallace. "It's the largest website crawler, next to Google, so you can expect intensive site audit reports. We love how you can get insights into your competitors and leverage those reports to your advantage. If you're only using one tool for SEO, then it should be Ahrefs."
Brands can explore the top SEO companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
