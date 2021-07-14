DULUTH, Minn., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the online business world becoming a multi-million-dollar industry, Hercules SEO is on hand to deliver the best results for companies globally.
The Minnesota-based digital marketing company, specializing in content marketing, email marketing, and social media marketing, has developed five top tips for entrepreneurs and contractors to realize their business potential.
They believe that optimizing your online presence, essentially improving your website, can give you a competitive edge in your chosen industry, whether it be plumbing or HVAC. Generating traffic, leads, and converting sales are just a step away as long as you can do it the right way.
Hercules SEO recommends these are the best and most affordable options to take you into the digital age and help you skyrocket business growth:
Custom-made site: Wix. Weebly. Squarespace. GoDaddy. They're web-builders, but the problem with these tools is they're not effective platforms for creating, let alone, hosting business sites. Avoid these by hiring a professional web developer or marketing agency to custom-code your site.
In addition to enabling a stellar online presence with a visible, visually striking, and elegant website that's up and running around the clock, having a custom site can accomplish many other website goals, including being faster to load, being more secure, and user-friendly.
Sell Your Services: Using SEO-friendly, conversion-driven sales copy and content can create a content strategy that's focused on selling your services and generating leads.
Have a Portfolio: An image is worth a thousand words. Having a portfolio of work - a means of showcasing your past work - can dramatically improve your prospects' willingness to do business with you. Working with a professional developer to create a custom site can help create a custom portfolio page that presents all your best work.
Make It Mobile-Friendly: With anywhere from 40-60% of all website traffic coming from mobile devices, your site must be mobile-friendly, meaning it looks as good and operates the same on mobile devices as it would on a pc. Working with a professional developer ensures your site is mobile-friendly on all mobile devices.
Work With A Professional: A professional marketing agency can help implement all these tips and make recommendations to improve your website's speed, legibility, usability, layout, and make it better for the long haul.
