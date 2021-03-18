LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced that ThetaRay, the leading provider of AI-based Big Data analytics for the prevention of financial cybercrime, has been selected as winner of the "Transaction Security Innovation Award" in the fifth annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program.
ThetaRay is helping financial systems to regain lost trust, boost revenues and increase the number of customers being served, while also providing better service by accelerating the processes, and driving growth in underserved economies. The company's Anti-Money Laundering (AML) for Correspondent Banking solution is the first and only AI-based technology that provides full-path visibility into all links of the cross-border payment chain, from originator to beneficiary. This enables banks to identify sophisticated criminal schemes that other systems are unable to detect.
With ThetaRay, banks can trust their defenses to stop new threats in a timely manner. Unknown money laundering schemes, terrorist funding, enterprise fraud, cyber-attacks and other financial cyber-crime activities are exposed automatically, in real-time, and with extremely low false positive rates. ThetaRay provides faster, more accurate analytics solutions for identifying emerging risk, discovering new opportunities, and exposing blind spots within large, complex data sets.
"The COVID crisis has accelerated the expansion of digital connectivity and of smart devices to conduct financial transactions in our new 'socially distanced' world," said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "As cross border payment channels and bank revenues are under attack while correspondent banking networks struggle to maintain strong risk defenses, ThetaRay is built for this new world, enabling institutions to uncover and defend against more aggressive attacks on financial control networks from financial cybercriminals located a hemisphere away. We're proud to be able to recognize ThetaRay with our 'Transaction Security Innovation Award'."
The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2021 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from across the globe.
"Banks should be focused on driving confidence and growing business opportunities in Correspondent Banking but because they are losing trust in their legacy rule-based AML controls, they are now searching for innovative AI technologies to effectively confront threats, reduce and remove risk from their business portfolios," said Mark Gazit, CEO, ThetaRay. "This impacts and slows global trade and prevents underserved economies from access to global capital. We are in the vanguard of developing and innovating so that financial institutions stay ahead of the game. Thank you so much to FinTech Breakthrough for recognizing our efforts in this fight. We are extremely grateful and proud to receive this 2021 FinTech Breakthrough Award."
