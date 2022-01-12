CRESSKILL, N.J., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thetica Systems announced a range of substantial enhancements to its proprietary products, leading to substantial bottom line benefits for its clients. Among the most recent additions are:
- A custom Sales Blotter that works with client's BWIC and Inventory lists, enabling advance notification and alerts on bonds that hit specific user criteria
- AWS load adaptation in a dynamic grid system that flexes to fit automatically, on demand, or manually according to client preference
- Integration of vendor "foot traffic" data for current-day prediction of property revenues for CMBS
- Creation of a highly customized software system for client's mutual fund business to model/underwrite CMBS loans/properties and run daily and monthly risk reports
- Multiple enhancements to the Web Portal for CMBS bond analytics
"We are deeply gratified by the opportunity to provide software solutions that are not otherwise available to the structured finance market," said CEO Ariel Yankilevich. "Our team builds, maintains, and enhances those solutions, freeing clients to take maximum advantage of the insights they can generate."
The company's annual client survey showed a substantial increase in use of their custom tools for risk analysis and reporting, as well as continued high marks for the company's role in creating specialized features, collaborating on unique ideas, and delivering financial value. These high ratings underscore the company's primary focus on creating individualized software solutions that give its clients a competitive edge and eliminate maintenance headaches.
Thetica Systems enables full transparency into a variety of bond portfolios. Clients select the platform and interface that fit their needs to price, analyze, compare, and report on CLO, CMBS, RMBS/CRT, and ABS portfolios. An extensive library of intellectual property enables rapid use of database modules, Excel interface, and infrastructure building blocks for each bond type. Components are pre-integrated so clients rapidly gain access to their individually customized system. The company has extensive experience providing a wide range of structured finance clients with custom systems that are independent of any particular model or business approach.
An experienced Intex partner, Thetica Systems provides unique, customized, and flexible systems to price, compare, analyze, and report on bonds. The company can implement any business logic, models, or client-licensed data from any source for CMBS, CLO, RMBS/CRT, and ABS portfolios. The word "Thetica" was created from the Greek letter "theta," representing thought or reason, and "etica," representing ethics. Thought, reason, and ethics are essential elements of any successful business and commitment to this concept is embedded in the company's name. For more information visit the company website and LinkedIn page.
