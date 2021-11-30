NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The thin client market size is expected to grow by USD 129.39 mn from 2020 to 2025. This market forecast report by Technavio helps organizations in effective decision-making with the help of thorough research and analysis.
View FREE report sample to learn about growth opportunities in the thin client market
Some of the primary growth drivers for the thin client market are cost reduction, high adoption of energy-efficient systems, and rising infrastructural development, according to Technavio's analysts. However, factors such as easy availability of various substitutes of thin client systems may challenge the market growth.
Market Segmentation Highlights
- Based on form factor, the thin client market has been segmented into standalone, with monitor, and mobile segments.
- Among these, the standalone segment has experienced significant market share growth.
Regional Analysis
- Based on geography, the thin client market has been segmented into five regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.
- 46% of the growth will originate from North America.
- The US is a key country for the thin Client Market in North America.
- The high adoption of energy-efficient systems will drive the thin client market growth in North America during the forecast period.
To learn more about the contribution of each segment, View a Free Sample
Notes:
- The thin client market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 2.04% during the forecast period.
- The thin client market is segmented by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) and form factor (standalone, with monitor, and mobile).
- The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.
- The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Advantech Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HP Inc., IGEL Technology GmbH, Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Siemens AG.
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!
Related Reports:
- Enterprise Storage Systems Market: The enterprise storage systems market has been segmented by deployment (SAN system, NAS system, and DAS system) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report
- Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market: The ergonomic computer equipment market has been segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report
Thin Client Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.04%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 129.39 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
1.22
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 46%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Advantech Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HP Inc., IGEL Technology GmbH, Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Siemens AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thin-client-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-129-39-mn--cost-reduction-to-drive-growth--technavio-301433041.html
SOURCE Technavio