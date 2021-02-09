PLANO, Texas, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Think Power Solutions, a leading construction oversight, project management (PMO), and information technology services company today announced the general availability of its new storm assessment service, earmarked for the power, energy, and critical infrastructure industries.
Tornados, thunderstorms, hurricanes, and ice storms can wreak havoc and leave massive damage in their wake on transmission lines, substations, and distribution lines. Think Power Solutions' storm assessment service is a unique offering that includes resources that are easily mobilized to supplement restoration efforts with experienced personnel equipped with real time reporting technology tools.
Storm assessment services include:
- Initial Outage Investigations: The initial investigation allows for the naming of the geography and the sites affected after a storm.
- Preliminary Damage Assessments: These include collecting information about knowns hazards of work area, vicinity map with access points, drone footage for evaluation, a listing of affected roadways, transmission and distribution lines, and initial notations of any structural damage.
- Detailed Damage Assessments: These include in-depth foundation, hardware, equipment and structure damage evaluations.
- Restoration Assessments: Information about material estimates, required restoration materials such as mats, construction entrances, pipeline crossings, culverts and gates, vegetation concerns, and restoration-level inspections are also supplied during the construction phase.
- Construction Oversight and Inspections: Qualified, well-trained and supervised material coordinators, drone operators, substation, distribution and line construction oversight personnel.
"When an unexpected storm blows through your facility, damaging equipment and structures, Think Power Solutions' new storm assessment service can help. We have the infrastructure that allows us to be mobile and ready to inspect our customers' infrastructures to evaluate the damage and recommend what needs replacement," said Hari Vasudevan, CEO and founder of Think Power Solutions. "Our storm assessment service will continue to accelerate digital transformation in the industry while having human capital as the core of our business strategy. We look forward to serving our customers and their rate payers when they need us most during times of natural disasters."
Think Power Solutions provides practical information technology solutions to meet the challenging issues in the power, energy and critical infrastructure industries. Think Power Solutions specializes in transmission line, substation, and distribution construction oversight services, PMO, and information technology. For more information about Think Power Solutions, please visit https://www.thinkpowersolutions.com/
About Think Power Solutions
Think Power Solutions is an industry leading construction oversight, PMO, and information technology company. Think Power Solutions was founded with the vision of providing exceptional client service influenced by modern technology that positively impact the utility and energy industries.
Think Power Solutions exists to serve its clients, making every effort to understand client needs and produce a high-quality deliverable specifically tailored to custom meet client requirements. This client-centric philosophy, creative thinking, and innovative solutions, combined with stellar project execution attracts top industry talent. Think Power Solutions' culture enables its people to deliver industry leading services and products. For more information visit: https://www.thinkpowersolutions.com
