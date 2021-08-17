PLANO, Texas, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Think Power Solutions, a leading infrastructure management solutions provider, announced that it has been placed No. 2020 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing companies.
Given the ever-changing environment for the utilities, telecom, and construction industries, Think Power Solutions addresses the significant business, regulatory, and compliance challenges clients face. KYRO, Think Power Solutions' proprietary technology platform, enables its consultants, as well as clients, to more effectively perform project management office (PMO) services and construction oversight.
KYRO is a collaboration and data gathering platform tailored for the workflows in mission critical infrastructure industries such as utilities, telecom and construction. KYRO enables consultants or client employees to rapidly gather critical data, perform business analytics and to present the findings in a dashboard so that executives can manage projects and risks in real time. Dashboards, datagrids, mobile connectivity, and analytics allow real-time tracking of PMO engagements both for on-site project managers and off-site organizational oversight. Think Power Solution employs a customer-centric approach, tailoring its solution and consultants to the needs of the project.
"We are delighted to be recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the nation's fastest growing companies. Our success is the direct result of our highly skilled and dedicated consultants along with our clients who entrust us to assist them in managing their mission-critical infrastructure," said Hari Vasudevan, CEO and Founder of Think Power Solutions. "This recognition keeps the momentum moving forward as we have also been named a Great Place to Work™ certified company, recognized by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) as a Bronze Level participant in the 2021 National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction, and in the 2021 Safe + Sound Week."
Think Power Solutions successfully completed a variety of projects across project management, construction oversight and disaster management for a number of marquee clients. In addition to standard PMO responsibilities and tracking real-time project progress, Think Power Solutions' consulting services address the pressing needs facing clients through a data-driven and tech-enabled approach. Throughout multiple engagements, the company has identified and reduced the impact of material issues on construction through analytics and reporting, developed algorithms to prioritize maintenance schedules for at-risk assets with follow-up inspections, and boots-on-the-ground storm impact analysis for damaged structures. Think Power Solutions' consultants manage mission-critical infrastructure for three of the five largest investor-owned utilities in the United States, two of the largest electric cooperatives in the State of Texas, and the largest electric cooperative in the United States.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc.
# # #
About Think Power Solutions
Think Power Solutions is a leading tech-enabled infrastructure management solutions provider with highly skilled and dedicated consultants who clients entrust to manage their mission-critical infrastructure. Think Power Solutions was founded with the vision of providing exceptional client service influenced by modern technology to positively impact the utilities, telecom, and construction industries.
Think Power Solutions exists to serve its clients, making every effort to understand their needs to produce a high-quality deliverable specifically tailored to meet custom requirements. This client-centric philosophy, creative thinking, and innovative solutions, combined with stellar project execution attracts top industry talent. Think Power Solutions' culture enables its people to deliver industry leading services and products. For more information visit: https://www.thinkpowersolutions.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
Media Contact
Joanne Hogue, Smart Connections PR for Think Power Solutions, 410-658-8246, joanne@smartconnectionspr.com
SOURCE Think Power Solutions