VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or "the Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading cloud-based software platform that enables entrepreneurs and established businesses of all sizes to create, market, and sell online learning products, will participate in the CIBC Technology and Innovation Conference on May 25 and 26 in Toronto, Ontario.

Greg Smith, CEO and Co-Founder of Thinkific, and Corinne Hua, CFO will discuss the Company's platform and strategy on May 25th from 2:15 to 2:45pm ET.

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX: THNC) makes it simple for entrepreneurs and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell online courses and other learning products, and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000+ active creators earned hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed team.

For further information, please visit Thinkific.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinkific-to-participate-in-cibc-technology-and-innovation-conference-10-0--301551678.html

SOURCE Thinkific Labs Inc.

