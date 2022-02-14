BURBANK, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ThinkNow, a technology-driven consumer research company, announces today its acceptance into the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MSA) Program. The contract award is effective January 3, 2022 through January 3, 2027.
Under MAS, the (GSA) establishes long-term Government-wide contracts with commercial firms to provide government buyers with access to a wide variety of commercial supplies, services, and solutions.
ThinkNow is now listed on the GSA schedule under the following NAICS codes:
- 541910 - Marketing Research and Analysis Professional Services Marketing and Public Relations
- 541810 - Advertising Services Professional Services Marketing and Public Relations
- 541613 - Marketing Consulting Services Professional Services Marketing and Public Relations
"ThinkNow is excited to offer our services on the GSA contact vehicle, which simplifies acquisition for our federal agencies' customers," says Deb Zimmerman, Client Services Director, Government.
Federal, state, and local agencies can obtain information about ThinkNow's GSA Schedule services (contract no. 47QRAA22D0048) on the GSA eLibrary website or by contacting ThinkNow directly at contracts@thinknow.com.
About ThinkNow
ThinkNow is a technology-driven consumer research company enabling businesses and government agencies to discover the cultural drivers that influence consumer decisions. The firm also owns and operates one of the largest and most representative Hispanic online panels in the industry, DigaYGane.com, which provides sample to leading market research companies around the world. Learn more at thinknow.com.
