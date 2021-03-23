BURBANK, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ThinkNow, a leading research technology company, announces today the release of ThinkNow ConneKt Plus, the company's latest iteration of its proprietary audience planning and segmentation tool, ThinkNow ConneKt. ConneKt Plus offers users a more robust platform with features designed to enhance the user experience, including faster database inquiries, customizable audience personas, and vivid visuals.

ThinkNow recruited Jonathan Saquicili to take the lead on ThinkNow ConneKt. As Product Manager, Jonathan will be responsible for managing ConneKt's record growth and future product upgrades. Jonathan, an experienced AdTech professional, brings a wealth of experience to this role, having led data products at Merkle and Dentsu International.

"We are grateful to have Jonathan leading the next phase of our platform, ThinkNow ConneKt," says Mario Carrasco, Co-Founder, Principal of ThinkNow. "His experience couldn't be more aligned, his work with diversity and inclusion efforts, AdTech experience, and product management experience in the multicultural marketing space makes him a perfect fit for our organization."

According to the U.S. Census, America's population is expected to reach a multicultural majority by 2044, making it essential for brands to deepen their understanding of multicultural audiences to stay relevant and competitive.

ThinkNow ConneKt enables brands to adapt to changing U.S. demographics and develop effective audience planning and media strategies. It is the only audience planning and segmentation tool focused on helping companies reach, engage, and authentically connect to multicultural consumers.

"I'm very excited to have found a company that embodies my passions in tech, marketing, and multicultural. With multicultural becoming the majority, I look forward to brands using tools like ConneKt to create meaningful connections with their audience. There are less than 8% of Latines in tech and I want to show others que sí se puede," says Jonathan Saquicili, Product Manager, ThinkNow ConneKt.

For a limited time, ThinkNow is offering a free one-week trial of ThinkNow ConneKt for product demonstrations scheduled by June 30th. Schedule today: https://bit.ly/TryConneKt

