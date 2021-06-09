LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, today announced the results of the third annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in educational technology solutions across the globe.

"Education technology is undoubtedly one of the most exciting and important technology sectors today, enhancing learning experiences and improving learning outcomes for hundreds of millions of children and adults worldwide," said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "As online education, digital curriculum, personalized education, immersive learning and other EdTech solutions become an integral component of today's learning environment, education continues its digitalization at an accelerated pace and we are thrilled to recognize the breakthrough innovators in our 3rd annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program."

The mission of the annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Remote Learning, Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Career Preparation and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,000 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

All award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the EdTech industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of considerations, including innovation, design and user-experience, as well as overall technological advancement for their respective categories.

The 2021 EdTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

Industry Leadership

Overall EdTech Company of the Year: InStride

EdTech Company CEO of the Year: Hardeep Gulati, PowerSchool

Overall EdTech Solution of the Year: n2y, Unique Learning System

EdTech Deployment of the Year - K-12: Edmentum

EdTech Deployment of the Year - HigherEd: Ellucian, Ellucian Experience

Best Technology Solution for Student Safety: Singlewire Software, InformaCast

Best Overall IT Solution for the Education Market: Flywire

Best Overall IT Solution Provider for the Education Market: ManagedMethods

Remote Learning

Remote Learning Solution Provider of the Year: Learnosity

Administration Tools

Classroom Management Solution of the Year: CrisisGo Safety iPass

Education Administration Solution of the Year: Abre

Classroom Technology Innovation of the Year: Boxlight Corporation, MimioConnect® Blended Learning Platform

Engagement and Adaptive Learning

Student Engagement Solution of the Year: Istation Power Path

Adaptive Learning Innovation of the Year: Capacity

Language Learning

Language Learning Innovation of the Year: Immerse

Language Learning App of the Year: Rosetta Stone

Learning Management Systems (LMS)

LMS Solution of the Year: EdIncites

Overall LMS Solution Provider of the Year: National Education Group

College Preparation

Overall College Prep Company of the Year: PAIRIN

Career Preparation    

Career Readiness Solution of the Year: Realityworks, Inc., Realityworks Auscultation Trainer

Overall Career Prep Solution of the Year: Watermark, Placement Management for Via by Watermark

STEM

Best Engineering Learning Solution: Altium, Upverter Education

Best Science Learning Solution: Savvas Learning Company, Experience Chemistry

Best STEM Solution for HigherEd: Turnitin, Gradescope

Overall STEM Education Solution Provider of the Year: Labster

Arts and Music

Music Education Solution of the Year: Spotify, Soundtrap for Education

Art Education Solution of the Year: Movement BE

e-Learning    

Publishing Software of the Year: RedShelf

e-Learning Innovation of the Year: Gutenberg Technology

Overall e-Learning Solution of the Year: ViewSonic® myViewBoard™ Classroom

Online Courses

Courseware Solution Provider of the Year: OpenSesame

Best Tutoring Solution: Juni Learning

Best Ongoing Education Solution Provider: Lectera

Online Learning Innovation Award: Harmonize by 42 Lines

Online Education Solution of the Year: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Writable®

Enterprise Learning

Enterprise Learning Solution of the Year: Participate

Early Childhood Education

Overall Early Childhood Education Solution of the Year: Clear Touch, 7000XE Series Interactive Panel

Next-Gen Schools

Classroom Tech Solution of the Year: Promethean ActivPanel

Next-Gen School Solution Provider of the Year: Sharp/NEC

Learning Analytics

Learning Analytics Solution of the Year: Munetrix, Munetrix Academic Module

Testing and Test Preparation    

Best Online Proctoring Solution: Examus, Examus AI

###

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

Media Contact

James Johnson, EdTech Breakthrough, 213.255.3658, james@edtechbreakthrough.com

 

SOURCE EdTech Breakthrough

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.