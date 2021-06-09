LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, today announced the results of the third annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in educational technology solutions across the globe.
"Education technology is undoubtedly one of the most exciting and important technology sectors today, enhancing learning experiences and improving learning outcomes for hundreds of millions of children and adults worldwide," said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "As online education, digital curriculum, personalized education, immersive learning and other EdTech solutions become an integral component of today's learning environment, education continues its digitalization at an accelerated pace and we are thrilled to recognize the breakthrough innovators in our 3rd annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program."
The mission of the annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Remote Learning, Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Career Preparation and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,000 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.
All award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the EdTech industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of considerations, including innovation, design and user-experience, as well as overall technological advancement for their respective categories.
The 2021 EdTech Breakthrough Award winners include:
Industry Leadership
Overall EdTech Company of the Year: InStride
EdTech Company CEO of the Year: Hardeep Gulati, PowerSchool
Overall EdTech Solution of the Year: n2y, Unique Learning System
EdTech Deployment of the Year - K-12: Edmentum
EdTech Deployment of the Year - HigherEd: Ellucian, Ellucian Experience
Best Technology Solution for Student Safety: Singlewire Software, InformaCast
Best Overall IT Solution for the Education Market: Flywire
Best Overall IT Solution Provider for the Education Market: ManagedMethods
Remote Learning
Remote Learning Solution Provider of the Year: Learnosity
Administration Tools
Classroom Management Solution of the Year: CrisisGo Safety iPass
Education Administration Solution of the Year: Abre
Classroom Technology Innovation of the Year: Boxlight Corporation, MimioConnect® Blended Learning Platform
Engagement and Adaptive Learning
Student Engagement Solution of the Year: Istation Power Path
Adaptive Learning Innovation of the Year: Capacity
Language Learning
Language Learning Innovation of the Year: Immerse
Language Learning App of the Year: Rosetta Stone
Learning Management Systems (LMS)
LMS Solution of the Year: EdIncites
Overall LMS Solution Provider of the Year: National Education Group
College Preparation
Overall College Prep Company of the Year: PAIRIN
Career Preparation
Career Readiness Solution of the Year: Realityworks, Inc., Realityworks Auscultation Trainer
Overall Career Prep Solution of the Year: Watermark, Placement Management for Via by Watermark
STEM
Best Engineering Learning Solution: Altium, Upverter Education
Best Science Learning Solution: Savvas Learning Company, Experience Chemistry
Best STEM Solution for HigherEd: Turnitin, Gradescope
Overall STEM Education Solution Provider of the Year: Labster
Arts and Music
Music Education Solution of the Year: Spotify, Soundtrap for Education
Art Education Solution of the Year: Movement BE
e-Learning
Publishing Software of the Year: RedShelf
e-Learning Innovation of the Year: Gutenberg Technology
Overall e-Learning Solution of the Year: ViewSonic® myViewBoard™ Classroom
Online Courses
Courseware Solution Provider of the Year: OpenSesame
Best Tutoring Solution: Juni Learning
Best Ongoing Education Solution Provider: Lectera
Online Learning Innovation Award: Harmonize by 42 Lines
Online Education Solution of the Year: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Writable®
Enterprise Learning
Enterprise Learning Solution of the Year: Participate
Early Childhood Education
Overall Early Childhood Education Solution of the Year: Clear Touch, 7000XE Series Interactive Panel
Next-Gen Schools
Classroom Tech Solution of the Year: Promethean ActivPanel
Next-Gen School Solution Provider of the Year: Sharp/NEC
Learning Analytics
Learning Analytics Solution of the Year: Munetrix, Munetrix Academic Module
Testing and Test Preparation
Best Online Proctoring Solution: Examus, Examus AI
