BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PharmaPoint is proud to announce that Heritage Valley Kennedy, formerly Ohio Valley Hospital, has chosen XchangePoint to serve their patients across the continuum of care.
The Kennedy campus now joins Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley in using XchangePoint to provide a standard workflow across the three facilities. Individual pharmacy teams will reconcile home medication lists to ensure patients are admitted on appropriate medications. Additionally, XchangePoint will be used to identify opportunities for intervention and ensure adherence and optimization of treatment plans.
"We are thrilled to work with Heritage Valley and their third pharmacy team to continue to drive value around medication reconciliation with our pharmacy centric software," said Valerie Seidel, RPh, Vice President of Product Solutions for PharmaPoint. "To see the benefits recognized to date at the first two facilities play out and standardize medication workflows across the health system into Kennedy is what our end-to-end solution is all about."
About PharmaPoint
PharmaPoint is an innovative, technology-enabled pharmacy management and software company. Through the management of outpatient retail pharmacies for hospitals, health systems and physician groups, our commitment to completing the care continuum results in improved patient health and satisfaction, reduced healthcare costs, and provides clients with a source of ancillary income. Additionally, XchangePoint, our proprietary integrated workflow management system supporting medication management across care transitions, is designed for pharmacy and care team members to drive medication optimization for at-risk patients in the acute, post-acute and ambulatory care settings. PharmaPoint has been recognized as one of the most innovative, inspiring and fastest growing private companies for six consecutive years (2013-2018) by Inc. Magazine. Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., we are currently managing pharmacies across the United States. For more information about our company, please visit http://www.pharmapoint.com.
