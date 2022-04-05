NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, Third-Party Banking Software Market will witness a YOY growth of 7.52% at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (retail users and corporate users), deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), application (core banking software, asset and wealth management software, and other banking software), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Vendor Insights
Third-Party Banking Software Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Accenture Plc
- Capgemini Services SAS
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc.
- Fiserv Inc.
- Infosys Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
- Temenos AG
Geographical Market Analysis
Europe will provide maximum growth opportunities in Third-Party Banking Software Market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 33% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. The banking industry's growth will help the third-party banking software market growth in Europe.
Furthermore, countries such as the US, UK, China, Germany, France, and Japan are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Third-Party Banking Software Market during the forecast period.
Key Segment Analysis
During the projected period, the retail users segment will raise its market share of third-party banking software significantly. Banks and other financial institutions are focused on developing more secure websites and software applications to meet the needs of retail customers, which is expected to be a major driver of the rise of third-party banking software adoption among retail users. With the introduction of mobile banking platforms and e-wallets, time-crunched modern clients have begun to prefer online transactions such as payments made through websites or mobile apps.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The increased use of digital payment solutions is one of the major drivers of the third-party banking software market. By 2030, digital payments are predicted to account for over 90% of all money spent in Canada. As a result, numerous financial companies throughout the world are offering digital payment solutions in order to improve day-to-day processes and obtain a competitive advantage over their competitors. This is incentivizing other businesses in the sector to include digital payment options in their product offerings.
However, data privacy and security issues will be a major challenge for the third-party banking software market.
Third-party Banking Software Market Value Chain Analysis
In order to optimize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of value chains is required. During the projected period, the data in our value chain analysis segment can assist vendors to reduce costs and improving customer service.
The value chain includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Software development process
- Marketing and distribution
- Innovation
Third-party Banking Software Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 10%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 3.04 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.52
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
Europe at 33%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, China, Germany, France, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Accenture Plc, Capgemini Services SAS, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Fiserv Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Temenos AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Core banking software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asset and wealth management software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other banking software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Retail users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Corporate users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
