NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The third-party logistics market in India is poised to grow by USD 10.74 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
The report on the third-party logistics market in India provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the introduction of tax reforms and initiatives for 3PL in India.
The third-party logistics market in India analysis includes the end User and service segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increase in investments for 3PL startups in India as one of the prime reasons driving the third-party logistics market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The third-party logistics market in India covers the following areas:
Third-party Logistics Market In India Sizing
Third-party Logistics Market In India Forecast
Third-party Logistics Market In India Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Aegis Logistics Ltd.
- Allcargo Logistics Ltd.
- AWL India Pvt. Ltd.
- Blue Dart Express Ltd.
- Delhivery Pvt. Ltd.
- FedEx Corp.
- Gati Ltd.
- Mahindra Logistics Ltd.
- Safexpress Pvt. Ltd.
- TVS Supply Chain Solutions
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
3PL Market in Japan - 3PL market in Japan is segmented by end-user (retail, manufacturing, automotive, food and beverages, and others) and service (transportation, warehousing and distribution, and others).
Third-party Logistics Market in China - Third-party logistics market in China is segmented by end-user (manufacturing, automotive, consumer goods, food and beverage, and others) and service (transportation, warehousing and distribution, and value-added services).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Transportation services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Warehousing and distribution services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- VAS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
