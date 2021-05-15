SAN JOSE, Calif., May 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Third Reality, a maker of smart home products has released the third generation of popular, Alexa-integrated light switch, RealitySwitch, with wire-free installation.
This Smart Switch Gen3 is a simple solution for automating your existing switch. It mechanically flips existing Toggle or Rocker switches up and down. Configure the smart switch with an Alexa Echo smart speaker by simply saying "Alexa, discover my device."
It features: No Wiring, Easy Installation, Overlays existing Toggle or Rocker switches. Directly work with Echo (4th Gen), Echo Plus (1st & 2nd Gen), Echo Show 10 (2nd & 3rd Gen), Echo Studio, Eero, and Eero 6 Pro.
This product, Zigbee version, is available on Amazon and Third Reality's web site now. For detailed information, send an email to info@3reality.com.
