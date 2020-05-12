DENVER, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Stage Consulting Group is excited to announce the launch of the Third Stage On-Demand platform. This service provides unlimited access to Third Stage's thought leadership and one-on-one interaction with the industry's leading experts.
With today's post COVID-19 realities, Third Stage On-Demand offers premier content in a completely digital and easy to access format. This platform is tailored to an audience that wants to expand ERP knowledge base and engage with a broad network of subject matter experts.
The platform content includes: conference workshops, industry whitepapers, client case studies, data management seminars, human capital organization consulting, and much more. All available within specific categories and learning modules.
"Being recognized thought leaders within the ERP space, we felt that today's current landscape was the perfect opportunity to continue support our clients and partners by launching Third Stage On-Demand," said Eric Kimberling, CEO & Founder of Third Stage Consulting Group. "Most companies are being forced into some type of digital transformation and we want offer support in any way we can. On-Demand allows users to access our best content on their own schedules, while providing a direct line of communication to myself and my team."
This one-of-a-kind service offers three packages: Ignite, Launch, and Orbit. Which all feature different levels of access to expert videos, conference sessions, blogs, whitepapers, industry updates and more. A 7-Day Free Trial will be offered for a limited time only.
Learn more about Third Stage On-Demand here: www.thirdstageondemand.com
About Third Stage Consulting: Third Stage was founded with the vision of providing unparalleled experience, thought leadership, and toolsets to help clients launch into the Third Stage of ERP Software. We specialize in helping clients select, implement, and manage organizational changes related to their ERP software and digital transformation initiatives.
About Eric Kimberling: Eric is the most recognized and respected independent ERP systems expert in the world, giving 100% unbiased advice to clients for over 20 years. Eric has dedicated himself to giving keynote speeches at industry conferences and universities worldwide. He has been quoted in thousands of articles in newspapers, magazines, and books, including the Wall Street Journal, CIO Magazine, and Fortune as a leading industry expert.
Contact:
Kyler Cheatham
Marketing Manager, Third Stage Consulting
303-330-9340
239629@email4pr.com