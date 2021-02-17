CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 2020 was a banner year for mStoner, Inc.'s higher education clients. Thirteen colleges and universities won a combined 31 awards from seven national award-presenting organizations. mStoner's award-winning website redesigns resulted in many measurable successes for clients including: increased admissions inquiries, impactful storytelling centered on students, and broader brand awareness.
"These awards honor the creativity, vision, and hard work of our team and the clients who work as partners to build these websites. We're very proud of the fact that so many professional organizations recognize these accomplishments. And that these websites also get results for their institutions, which is really their most important goal," said Michael Stoner, co-founder and co-owner of mStoner, Inc.
University of Pittsburgh at Bradford (Pitt-Bradford) stood out among the many award winners and earned "Best University Website" from the WebAwards. Pitt-Bradford had two major goals for redesigning their site — forge deeper connections with prospective students and showcase what sets them apart. Through the discovery process mStoner decided on three strategies — campus location, breath-taking photography, and streamlined technology. Pitt-Bradford's unique, beautiful campus allows students to go from the classroom to kayaks, or from homework to hiking, in mere minutes. Implementing high-impact photography on the site drove home the campus's majestic location and allowed prospective students to see themselves there. All of the web work was done on a completely new CMS that allowed for easier content strategy implementation.
"We've gotten a great response," said Pat Frantz Cercone, executive director of communications and marketing at Pitt-Bradford. "This new design helps us to communicate what makes us special in a much more impactful way. I can write all the words I want — and I do write lots of words about how beautiful it is here and what that means for students or for recruiting faculty and staff — but a photo of the reservoir, or some kids going rock climbing or skiing, really can say so much more than I can."
mStoner's 2020 award-winning websites include:
- Dakota State University — Excellence in Website UCDA Award, Outstanding Website Web Award, Gold Educational Digital Marketing Award, Gold Davey Award, Silver W3 Award
- Elmhurst University — Educational Digital Award Merit
- Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies — AVA Digital Award Honorable Mention, Communicator Award Digital Distinction
- Lipscomb University — Gold AVA Digital Award, Communicator Award Digital Distinction
- Marymount California University — Excellence in Website UCDA Award, Communicator Award Digital Distinction
- National Louis University — Bronze Educational Digital Marketing Award, Silver Davey Award
- Northeastern University College of Engineering — Platinum AVA Digital Award, Educational Digital Award Merit, Silver W3 Award, Communicator Award Digital Distinction
- Notre Dame Mendoza College of Business — Communicator Award Digital Distinction
- Park University — Gold AVA Digital Award
- Purdue University Northwest — Excellence in Website UCDA Award, Bronze Educational Digital Marketing Award, Gold Davey Award
- University of North Carolina School of the Arts — Communicator Award Digital Excellence
- University of North Dakota — AVA Digital Award Honorable Mention, Gold Educational Digital Marketing Award
- University of Pittsburgh at Bradford — UCDA Honorable Mention Award, Gold Davey Award, Best University Site Web Award, Gold Educational Digital Marketing Award
