BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After almost a decade of working 70+ hour weeks as a marketing executive at major companies like MGM, New York Magazine and Viacom, Jayde Young decided to launch her own self-care company, ZennBoxx.com.
Spurred on by a life-threatening diagnosis, which her doctor says was likely triggered by her demanding career, Jayde Young turned primarily to holistic self-care practices to heal.
Jayde Young explains, "My doctors wanted to put me on long-term prescription meds, but I've always viewed medication as a contingency plan, as a supplement to lifestyle and diet changes. Being diagnosed with Lupus taught me that many diseases, especially ones that are auto-immune, are often triggered by chronic stress. A strong mind-body connection underlies the triggering of these illnesses. Likewise, a strong mind-body connection can also counteract them."
Young has spent the past five years managing her health primarily through mindfulness and holistic methods. She now shares the practices and products that have helped her maintain balance through her metaphysical self-care company, ZennBoxx.com.
Among the items available on ZennBoxx.com are wholesale healing crystals (also known as mindfulness crystals), crystal products like Rose Quartz Lamps and Crystal Candle Holders, crystal jewelry, tumbled crystals, premium crystals like amethyst and citrine clusters and her top-selling product, Crystal Moon Baths.
As described by Jayde Young, "Crystal Moon Baths are among our best-sellers. The Spa-Grade sized baths in particular come in a huge, beautiful bottle and are the largest luxury bath formulas on the market."
"Throughout history, people have used and bathed with crystals to manifest blessings and for mental, physical and spiritual healing. Crystals have been used to cure ailments, protect against illness, disease, and injury; to provide mental balance and stability, and for spiritual purposes...Rooted in ancient practice, Moon Bathing is the act of tapping into the powerful energy of the moon for spiritual and emotional benefits. Our Crystal Moon Baths™ are infused with healing crystals and are intentionally crafted to cleanse your aura, raise your vibration, and strengthen your connection to the moon."
Jayde Young explains, "For thousands of years, before the advent of mainstream medicine, many have relied on maintaining a sense of balance and on their knowledge of the earth, the universe and the things inside it to manage their mental, physical, emotional and spiritual health.I've found that, by doing the same, I've been able to manage my health while keeping the terrifying, life-threatening symptoms that Lupus often brings, to a minimum."
Now, more than ever, with the prevalence of civil unrest, rampant unemployment, and the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people due to the pandemic, many are finding themselves more & more receptive to a holistic approach to self-care and to managing their mental, physical & emotional health.
Recent studies have shown a surge in the popularity and use of astrology, healing crystals, herbal baths and other metaphysical practices, particularly among Millennials and Gen Z'ers.
Jayde Young explains "Mindfulness and metaphysical self-care is the new wave. Many college-educated Millennials and Gen Z'ers are absolutely burnt out. Facing an insecure job market, loads of college debt and an increase in the prevalence of serious health issues, we are re-discovering ways to cope naturally. My goal in creating this business is to provide access to the ancient tools and practices that have helped me to navigate my own personal chronic stress and health issues."
