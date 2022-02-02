NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Locally, the definitive online-to-offline (O2O) shopping network, today announced results from the 2021 holiday shopping season, based on data collected from 12,000 brands and retailers in Locally's network. In a sharp turnaround from 2020, Locally data showed that this holiday season 3 million shoppers searched for goods online and then picked up their purchases at local retailers. All told, sales generated by local retailers spiked nearly 400% in 2021 over 2020 across the network with 378 million unique shoppers around the globe using Locally in 2021. The earliest indicators point toward shopper behavior accelerating at an even greater pace in 2022.
Launched in 2014, Locally bridges the gap between the power of online shopping and the convenience of local pickup and delivery. Using Locally's technology, shoppers on thousands of sites can determine that the products they have selected are available at a nearby store. They can even have it waiting for them when they arrive.
Among the thousands of brands and retailers in Locally's network this holiday season alone, Locally helped facilitate nearly $50 million of transactions from online search to BOPIS (buy online pick up in store), ROPIS (reserve online and pick up in store), and same-day delivery. Consumers are responding to the desire to support local retail as part of their communities and to lower the very expensive environmental impact of free shipping. Other findings:
● Sales generated by local retailers spiked nearly 400% in 2021 over 2020 across the the Locally network;
● Holiday shopping volume was highest in the West with California, Texas & Colorado leading the way.
● Peak ordering day was Friday the 17th, one week before Christmas eve, with the Locally platform handling 2-5 sales per minute for the entire 24 hours.
● Average holiday order amount was $117 with much larger orders in warmer states that were still ordering bikes in December;
● Top five performing retail brands in the Locally network were: Trek, Crocs, Arc'teryx, Yeti, Hoka One One
● In 2021, on average, Locally saw shoppers adding over $200 per minute to shopping carts they power for local merchants accepting BOPIS, ROPIS and local delivery transactions;
● Most notable local shopping growth came in the bicycle and footwear industries, with these two sectors composing nearly 50% of new business;
● Shopper demand to discover local stock for same-day consumption in both of those supply channels grew at incredible rates: in-stock product referrals repeatedly exceeded 100,000,000 per week;
● Other areas of supplier growth came from home & hardware, food & beverage, and an uptick in consumer electronics.
"These data point to strong consumer preference for patronizing local retailers, and bringing life back to their communities," said Mike Massey, CEO of Locally. "Shoppers are tired of one stop shopping when it comes to giant online marketplaces, and our technology is leading the way to support shoppers, retailers and communities by getting the goods to shoppers that they want quickly, in their communities."
