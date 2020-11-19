Y Combinator-backed Charityvest is expanding access to a special category of charitable giving accounts known as donor-advised funds, offering free accounts for individuals and powering easy to use workplace giving charitable match programs for employers. On Giving Tuesday, the company will launch zero-fee stock contributions, allowing anyone to donate stocks and ETFs to their personal charitable foundation, from any brokerage, for free. The venture recently raised $2.3M of Seed investment, bringing its total capital raised in 2020 to $3.7M.