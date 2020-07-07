SAN FRANCISCO and HERNDON, Va., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, a leading private equity investment firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sector, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Exostar, LLC, a leader in trusted, secure business collaboration.
Exostar's unique platform creates trusted communities where companies can manage the complexity and mitigate the risks associated with collaborating compliantly with global, multi-tier value chains of customers, suppliers and partners. The company's secure platform serves over 150,000 organizations worldwide including in the highly-regulated aerospace and defense, life sciences and healthcare industries.
"The events of 2020 will likely forever change how businesses operate and collaborate, placing a premium on risk mitigation and trust to best protect intellectual property, personally-identifiable information, and other forms of sensitive data that organizations must share internally and externally," said Richard Addi, Exostar's President and CEO. "We believe the demand for our innovative products will continue to rise. Thoma Bravo's strategic growth investment and track record of success helping companies similar to ours positions us to take full advantage of the market opportunity that lies before us."
"Exostar is well-positioned for its next phase of growth with an innovative and unique product suite aimed at expanding secure collaboration capabilities within blue-chip enterprises in highly-regulated industries," said Carl Press, a Principal at Thoma Bravo. "Working closely with Exostar management, Thoma Bravo can provide the operational and financial resources needed to help the company accelerate growth and further develop its suite of security solutions. Our expertise in enterprise software and cybersecurity, combined with Exostar's experience in servicing organizations in complex industries, can also help the company target new customers across the aerospace and defense, life sciences and healthcare industries."
About Thoma Bravo
Thoma Bravo is a leading private equity firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sectors. With a series of funds representing more than $45 billion in capital commitments, Thoma Bravo partners with a Company's management team to implement operating best practices, invest in growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings, with the goal of increasing the value of the business. The firm has offices in San Francisco and Chicago. For more information, visit thomabravo.com.
About Exostar
Exostar's cloud-based platforms create exclusive communities within highly-regulated industries where organizations securely collaborate, share information, and operate compliantly. Within these communities, we build trust. More than 135,000 aerospace and defense organizations and agencies in over 150 countries trust Exostar to strengthen security, reduce expenditures, raise productivity, and help them achieve their missions. Ten of the top twenty global biopharmaceutical companies rely on Exostar to help them speed new medicines and therapies to market. Exostar is a Gartner Cool Vendor. For more information, please visit www.exostar.com.