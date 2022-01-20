SAINT PAUL, Minn., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons, LLP, a premier civil litigation firm, offers an HR-focused legal subscription program for organizations who need legal advice on HR problems. Responding to the needs of its members, Thompson Coe recently updated the subscription options to maximize the value of the myHRgenius program for members and better serve the ongoing needs of employers during a time of rapidly changing employment law and regulation.
The subscription options for myHRgenius are Savant, Brainiac, and Genius. Each subscription option includes unlimited HR counsel, monthly webinars, primers, weekly summaries, and timely podcasts on all the things to support a business' HR needs.
Thompson Coe attorneys counsel clients through a broad range of issues in their day-to-day operations. They work as an extension of the organization to develop the necessary strategies to manage HR issues in real time. As you navigate the employment law maze, you can rely on Thompson Coe attorneys to help reduce potential litigation and minimize threats to your organization's bottom line.
Every myHRgenius member has access to a dedicated, HR-focused legal team from Thompson Coe, a multi-service award-winning national law firm. The Firm has offices in Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston, Texas; New Orleans, Louisiana; and St. Paul, Minnesota. In addition to office locations, the Firm represents employers throughout the U.S. and has represented clients in matters pending in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, Washington, D.C., and Wisconsin.
"Our myHRgenius members have the peace-of-mind knowing that they have access to real HR lawyers who help them understand complex HR laws," said Kevin Mosher, Thompson Coe Labor & Employment partner and myHRgenius managing partner. "This program was designed by HR attorneys for HR professionals to help organizations lower their risk, maximize legal spend, and get answers to day-to-day HR problems."
Thompson Coe attorneys counsel clients on everything from the pre-employment process to post-termination compliance with non-competition and other agreements. Additional counseling includes giving advice on the timing of background checks, the Fair Credit Reporting Act, negotiation of employment contracts, effective handling of performance and attendance issues, evaluating accommodation requests, determining eligibility for and designating FMLA leave, internal complaints and investigations, terminations, reductions in force, and potential litigation against an employee who is violating an employment agreement or who has retained confidential employer information.
Additionally, Thompson Coe offers myHRgenius members employment training courses and HR webinars on a wide range of critical topics, which answer tough legal and compliance questions, offer practical guidance, and explore proactive approaches to maintaining a positive work environment while minimizing the risk or threat of a lawsuit.
About Thompson Coe
Founded in 1951, Thompson Coe has been providing legal services to clients both regionally and nationally for 70 years. Thompson Coe is 200+ attorney firm with offices in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Texas; New Orleans, Louisiana; and St. Paul, Minnesota. The firm is highly recognized for its civil litigation capabilities and our diverse group of attorneys has the experience, resources, and capacity to respond to the multi-service demands of our clients across multiple states and industries. Thompson Coe offers comprehensive legal services in areas of Insurance Litigation and Coverage, Products Liability, Mass Torts, Property and Casualty Litigation, Labor and Employment, Business & Commercial Litigation, Professional Liability, Appellate Law, Insurance Regulation, State Legislation, and Business Transactions, among others.
About myHRgenius
myHRgenius is a subscription-based legal service program offered by Thompson Coe, a multi-service award-winning national law firm. Members of myHRgenius receive unlimited HR counsel, monthly webinars, primers, weekly summaries, and timely podcasts on all the things to support a business' HR needs.
