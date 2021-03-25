EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., Mar. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thompson Insurance Group announced that Stateline Insurance & Financial Services of East Providence has joined the Thompson Insurance Group. By merging with Thompson, Stateline customers will receive access to a greater insurance company portfolio and services with improved technology.
Established by Virgil Sales in 1981, Stateline has served the insurance needs of the East Bay community for 40 years, insuring thousands of families and small businesses.
"When I looked at the many options to provide my valued clients with even greater opportunity, I could not think of anyone better than the Thompson Insurance Group. I know Ken and his team will work with Stateline's longtime staff to make a smooth transition for our clients and provide even greater access to new markets," said Virgil Sales, principal of Stateline Insurance & Financial Group.
Thompson Insurance Group based in East Providence, Rhode Island, is an insurance, real estate and investment company, which includes Lezaola Thompson Insurance, Soucy Insurance Agency, MKI Insurance Agency, and Stateline Insurance. The group was formed in 2018, when Lezaola Thompson and Soucy Insurance merged, and is owned by Kenneth Thomson, Jr. A leader in the insurance industry, Thompson is president of the Independent Insurance Agency of Rhode Island.
"We're proud to welcome Stateline into the Thompson Insurance Group family of agencies. We understand the impact Virgil has had on the community, and we're committed to providing exemplary insurance services to its current and new clients," said Kenneth Thompson, chief executive officer of the Thompson Insurance Group.
Stateline staff will continue to work at the Thompson offices to provide solutions for the individuals and businesses that rely on the agency for coverage. The agency will retain its name and contact information, Sales explained.
