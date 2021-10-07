WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altus Marketing, a Moore company, announces that Thompson Child & Family Focus (Thompson) selected them as their direct mail marketing agency of record. Altus Marketing will work together with Thompson to steer their direct response fundraising program and maximize donor growth through strategic insights with creative innovation backed by superior data and analytics.
Founded in 1886 as an orphanage, Thompson has since grown into a nonprofit organization operating across North Carolina, providing evidence-based early childhood, family stability and mental health services for children and families in need. Their goal is to create a stable foundation on which children and families can learn to thrive for a lifetime.
"Altus Marketing is inspired by Thompson's vision to be the leading provider of clinical and prevention services for children in North Carolina. We are honored to join them in their goal to provide healthy lives for children in need," said Andrew Olsen, CFRE, president of Altus Marketing. "As a team of nationally recognized experts in fundraising innovation, Altus Marketing combines industry expertise with core values that match Thompson's mission. This combination ensures that fundraising is more than a business transaction — it is children of all ages receiving the care they need to thrive."
Altus Marketing's strategic insights and creative innovation will help Thompson create transformational growth to further their impact on the parents, children and foster families they serve.
"Thompson works tirelessly to ensure all children are healthy, all families are thriving and all communities are strong throughout North Carolina," stated Will Jones, president of Thompson. "With the support of Altus Marketing, we look forward to building a sophisticated approach to sharing our mission with like-minded donors to fund our efforts to care for and protect children and families in need."
Learn more about Altus Marketing's direct marketing solutions at altusmktg.com.
About Thompson
Headquartered in Matthews, N.C. (Mecklenburg County), Thompson Child & Family Focus is a human services leader transforming lives through early childhood, family stability and mental health services. As a solutions-driven organization committed to rewriting narratives for the most vulnerable, Thompson provides comprehensive, evidence-based services and trauma-informed care for children (from infants through 18) and their families, virtually and in person. Thompson employs over 300 staff in N.C. and Fla. and is led by President Will Jones. To read more about Thompson's services, visit thompsoncff.org or email news@thompsoncff.org.
About Altus Marketing
Altus Marketing is an industry leader in integrated direct marketing solutions to national and chapter-based nonprofits, ministries and membership organizations. The organization delivers transformational growth for clients by combining strategic insight and creative innovation, backed by superior data and technology. Altus Marketing clients are sector leaders in domestic hunger and poverty relief, human services, healthcare, environmental protection, evangelism and veterans' services.
About Moore
Moore is a global leader in performance-driven marketing solutions focused on all facets of the consumer experience. With over 3,000 employees in 36 locations across the country, Moore is dedicated to helping clients fulfill their missions. The organization provides services including strategic consulting, creative development, media planning and buying, as well as research and analytics, production management and product fulfillment, database services and public relations to nonprofit, association, commercial and government clients and is a key contributor to strengthening these sectors.
