Thonic, the platform that gives you access to financial grade research on alt coins has been audited and KYC certified by SpyWolf Network, a leading auditing firm in the crypto space
TORONTO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thonic announces the completion of an audit by renowned auditing firm SpyWolf. The rigorous process also included a KYC certification. Together, these checks offer the highest degree of safety and security to upcoming presale investors.
Thonic will be launching the first crypto financial platform featuring both analyst insight as well as a rigid process of evaluating alt-coins and other crypto currencies. The platform will use its own coin to reward analysts and users for their patronage. "With our offering, we aim to take the gamble out of alt coin investing", says David Jenkins, CMO at Thonic. "Users will gain access to our platform and will be rewarded in BUSD for holding our cryptocurrency at the same time", adds Demetri Mihalakakos, COO. The presale will start soon and registration for the whitelist opened in May 2022.
About SpyWolf:
SpyWolf is a crypto security platform that helps bring trust and eliminate monetary fraud in the DeFi industry. Established by a network of cybersecurity and legal experts who decided to join forces, SpyWolf focuses on preventing scams, rugpulls and criminal activity in the crypto space.
About Thonic:
Thonic is the first cryptocurrency to give its holders access to financial grade reporting on community voted alt coins. Founded by a group of professionals specializing in computer science, securities investments, marketing and running successful businesses, Thonic's main goal is to make investing in digital markets accessible to the general public.
The audit report created by SpyWolf can be found here: https://spywolf.network/#/token/0x0b91177B96bee81aa276bDbE68f4Dbdc7ee57D8f
Learn more about Thonic at https://thonic.finance/
